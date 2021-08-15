Giants Make Much-Needed Offensive Line Signing; Waive 2 Players

In the midst of gearing up for their preseason opener against their MetLife roommates, the New York Giants made a much-needed addition to their offensive line group. The team announced the signing of veteran Ted Larsen, who most recently earned a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

Larsen, 34, has experience playing all three interior offensive line positions, a major plus for a Giants position group that has taken quite a hit to their depth in recent weeks. How much you might ask? Ben Wilkerson recently filled in on the second-team unit in walk-throughs (h/t NJ.com’s Art Stapleton).

Problem is, Wilkerson is not a player but rather an assistant offensive line coach. He’s been an NFL assistant for the past six seasons and hasn’t appeared in an NFL game as a player since 2008.

Giants have some depth issues on the interior OL right now. Ben Wilkerson is playing LG in this set of walkthrough drills for the "second team." Wilkerson is the assistant offensive line coach. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 11, 2021

In other roster news, the team has opted to move on from running back Mike Weber and defensive back Jordyn Peters. The former, who had been on injured reserve with a hip flexor, was waived with an injury settlement.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Giants’ Thinning Offensive Line

The Giants chose not to aggressively address the loss of Kevin Zeitler this offseason. Instead, they made a slew of under-the-radar veteran additions at the guard/center position. Thus far, none are panning out.

Joe Looney and Zach Fulton — who have 132 career starts under their belt combined — both abruptly retired in the span of four days. Jonotthan Harrison, who started 10 games for the New York Jets in 2018, continues to be sidelined with an injury that continues to grow in mystery, as highlighted by New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard.

The mystery of backup C/G Jonotthan Harrison’s injury continues. Joe Judge steers clear of answering what’s wrong or whether it’s long term. Says they have medical meetings coming up later. Sounds like Brett Heggie has come out OK from last night & may start at C Saturday #giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 12, 2021

Thankfully, projected starting left guard Shane Lemieux avoided serious injury earlier in training camp and has since returned to practice. However, Nate Solder, who’s returned to the team after opting out of the 2020 NFL season, recently went down with a shoulder injury.