Giants Sign Former Broncos’ 3x-Leading Tackler, Super Bowl Champion

With training camp recently kicking off, the New York Giants have left no leaf unturned when it comes to possibly bolstering their roster. From inking Mike Weber to a deal to working out Evan Boehm, or the likely signings of Alfred Morris and Sean Mannion, the team has been busy at work bringing in free agents for a closer look.

Another player who recently made the visit to East Rutherford was linebacker Todd Davis, who clearly left a lasting impression, as the organization has decided not to let him leave. The team has announced the signing of Davis, an eight-year veteran who spent this past season as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

Davis’ signing comes at a time where fellow inside linebacker Blake Martinez spent a short-stint on the COVID-19 list and free-agent addition Reggie Ragland was placed on the Non-Football Injury list with a hamstring injury.

Davis Was a Tackling-Machine for the Broncos

Davis’ 2020 campaign was far from prolific — especially considering the standards he’s showcased in years past. During his lone season in Minnesota, the former undrafted free agent appeared in 11 games (six starts), collecting 35 tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit.

Prior to his arrival in Minnesota, Davis spent nearly six seasons at the forefront of the Broncos’ defense. After a short stint with the New Orleans Saints as a rookie, Davis was claimed off of waivers by Denver in November of 2014. In late December of that season, he was thrust into the starting lineup following injuries to both Danny Trevathan and Brandon Marshall. The following year he appeared in all 16 games but did the majority of his damage on special teams.

It wasn’t until 2016 where Davis was inserted into Denver’s starting lineup on a full-time basis. That season, he would go on to lead the team in tackles with 97. The Sacramento State product would go on to accomplish this feat two more times over his Broncos career, once in 2018 with 114 tackles and yet again in 2019 with 134 tackles.

Over his NFL career, the 6-foot-1-inch, 230-pound Davis has notched 479 total tackles, 3.0 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, 15 passes defended and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown. The now-29-year-old has appeared in four postseason games — all with Denver — including the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

READ NEXT

For more Giants content, follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.