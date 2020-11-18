Giants Sign Ex-Bears RB; Add CB Likened to 5x-Pro Bowler

Can Quincy Wilson be Giants’ Answer at CB2?

It was not too long ago that Quincy Wilson was perceived as a future shutdown cornerback. The ex-Florida Gator was rated as the best player at his position and the No. 9 overall player in the 2017 draft class, according to Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller.

In fact, Miller was so fond of Wilson as a player he even once predicted the cornerback would come off the board ahead of Seattle Seahawks star Jamal Adams.

SI.com’s Chris Burke took things a step further, comparing Wilson to five-time Pro Bowler Aquib Talib during the pre-draft process.

Obviously, Wilson’s career has not gone the way Miller, nor Burke, nor endless of other draft analysts had expected. The corner slid to the Indianapolis Colts with pick No. 46 in the 2017 draft. In his three seasons with the franchise, Wilson logged just 10 starts (29 games), recording two interceptions, eight passes defended and 61 total tackles. The Colts eventually saw enough, shipping Wilson off to the New York Jets for a mere sixth-round pick on the final day of this past April’s NFL Draft. Unfortunately, Wilson’s time with Gang Green lasted just three games this season before being shown the door in early November.

Despite his underwhelming start to his NFL career, there’s enough to work with from a talent perspective to be optimistic that his current stint in New York can last far longer than his previous one.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 193-pound Wilson, still just 24-years-old, has the frame and traits you would look for in a boundary cornerback. With Ryan Lewis dealing with a hamstring injury and Isaac Yiadom’s underwhelming play, the 24-year-old Wilson adds intrigue to the position, at the very least.

Other Signings

Taquan Mizzell, a 5-foot-10-inch, 185-pound running back, appeared in 12 games (1 start) with the Chicago Bears from 2017 through 2018, accumulating 94 yards from scrimmage. His lone career touchdown came in a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Wiggins was released by the Giants just four days ago after initially signing with the team earlier this month. A 10-year veteran, Wiggins has appeared in 79 games (38 starts) over his NFL career and has experience operating at both the tackle and guard position.

Wieting is an UDFA rookie out of Iowa. He spent time with both the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins this offseason, but has yet to appear in an NFL game.