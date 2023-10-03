Giants Cut ‘Core’ Player After Justin Pugh Reunion

Justin Pugh’s return has forced the New York Giants to reshape their roster in order to make room for some much-needed offensive line help. The reshuffle involves the Giants cutting a “core” player to make room.

Running back Taiwan Jones’ is being released from the practice squad, a move confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday, October 3.

The #Giants are releasing RB and special teamer Taiwan Jones from their practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2023

Jones, who played for head coach Brian Daboll with the Buffalo Bills from 2019-22, being let go creates space for Pugh, the Giants first-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft, who has returned for a second tour with the team. Pugh was brought back and signed to the practice squad after the Giants gave up 11 sacks during a 24-3 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

A weak O-line ravaged by injuries needed some veteran reinforcements, but this was still a rough break for Jones, who offered excellent value in another phase of the team.

RB Became Odd Man Out After Former Player’s Return

Things have changed quickly for Jones, who “went from being a core special teamer on the verge of a spot on the 53 to getting cut,” according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

That's tough. Went from being a core special teamer on the verge of a spot on the 53 to getting cut https://t.co/334dfXWI1o — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 3, 2023

Dumping Jones will put no-small amount of pressure on a unit that also performed below expectations against the Seahawks. Big Blue’s special teams struggled with ball security and discipline.

Those struggles manifested in a fumbled punt by rookie running back Eric Gray. The Giants recovered possession, but the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy detailed how the gaffe “looked like a replay of a scene from a practice last week.” Dunleavy also noted how the special teams “committed six penalties.”

Jones will be missed in football’s third phase, but the ex-Raiders, Bills and Houston Texans runner might also have had a role in a backfield missing Saquon Barkley. The two-time Pro Bowler is on the shelf with an ankle problem, and the Giants are struggling to move the ball on the ground without him.

It’s a problem Pugh’s addition could help solve, provided the 33-year-old has enough left to create some bigger running lanes through the trenches.

Returning Guard Can Move Into Preferred Position

Pugh left the Giants to join the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, but now he’s happy to be back where his pro career started. Speaking on his “NetWorth with Justin Pugh” podcast, the former 19th-overall pick said the circumstances of his return have been “almost serendipitous.”

🎶 Guess who’s back, back again… Full episode of how everything went down is up on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts!@JustinPugh x @Giants pic.twitter.com/BGYJsdMIqN — NetWorth with Justin Pugh (@NetWorthShow) October 3, 2023

The good fortune will belong to the Giants if Pugh can still make the grade as an NFL starter. He’ll likely get the chance to prove it at one particular position because Pugh “sees himself as a left guard,” according to Dunleavy’s Post colleague Paul Schwartz.

Pugh can also play both guard spots and even tackle, so his versatility will be invaluable for a Giants offense needing help everywhere up front.

Injuries haven’t helped, with left tackle Andrew Thomas on the shelf. To make matters worse, rookie center John Michael Schmitz joined the list of the wounded against Seattle.

Barkley’s absence has compounded missing important figures along the line. Being without the engine of last season’s offense has forced the Giants into pass-first mode right when protection is fatally flawed.

It’s why Pugh isn’t likely to spend too long occupying what was Jones’ spot on the practice squad.