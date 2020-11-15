Giants Eyeing Two Former Second-Round CBs

The New York Giants enter the bye week riding high, rallying off two consecutive victories and squarely placing themselves in the divisional race. When they return from their bye, they may just be doing so with some added depth on the backend of their defense.

Giants Bring in Teez Tabor & Quincy Wilson for Workout

The team worked out five players on Thursday, highlighted by two former University of Florida teammates, cornerbacks Teez Tabor and Quincy Wilson.

Tabor, the No. 53 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, was a two-time First-Team All-SEC Selection as a Gator and at one time was even regarded as a top-20 player in his class by NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah.

Tabor made waves during the draft process, from declaring himself the “best overall player in the draft,” to disappointing with a 4.63 40-yard dash.

“I feel like I’m the best overall player in the draft, not just the best cornerback. That’s just the confidence I have in myself and my ability to play football,” Tabor said.

Tabor spent his first two NFL seasons in Detroit playing mostly a reserve role, notching just five career starts before being released in August of last year. He was signed a month later to the San Francisco 49ers practice squad, but was eventually shown the door come July.

The 6-foot, 201-pound corner has recorded 42 tackles and one QB hit over his 22 career game appearances.

Despite Tabor’s brilliance at Florida, it was his then-teammate, Quincy Wilson, who had many experts drooling over his potential. Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller even ranked Wilson as the No. 9 overall player on his 2017 Big Board in late April of that year.

Wilson came off the board seven selections ahead of Tabor, landing with the Indianapolis Colts at pick No. 46. During his three seasons in Indy, Wilson appeared in 29 games (10 starts), notching two interceptions, eight passes defended, one fumble recovery and 61 total tackles.

On the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft, Wilson’s tenure with the Colts came to an end, as the team shipped off to New York to play with the Giants’ MetLife roommates, the Jets, in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Wilson was ecstatic at his newfound opportunity in New York, pegging the day he got traded as “probably one of the best days of my life.” Unfortunately, things did not go as planned for Wilson. His tenure with the Jets lasted just three games this season before being released in early November.

Other Tryouts

In addition to the two cornerbacks, the Giants also worked out running back Taquan Mizzell, linebacker John Daka and tight end Nate Wieting. In 12 career games, Mizell has accumulated 94 yards from scrimmage and one receiving touchdown. Daka and Wieting, both UDFA rookies, have yet to appear in an NFL game.

