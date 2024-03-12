Tiki Barber Has a Message for Saquon Barkley About Giants Legacy

Tiki Barber defended comments he described as “tongue in cheek” about Saquon Barkley leaving the New York Giants for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 NFL free agency. Barber also appeared to suggest he has a better legacy with the Giants than Barkley, despite suddenly and controversially retiring in 2007.

Speaking on WFAN Sports Radio on Monday, March 11, Barber questioned Barkley accusing him of being “a hater” and doubting his loyalty to the Giants: “Because I got tired of getting beat up and I left the game, and they, by the way, won a Super Bowl after that? What’re you talking about?”

Barber insisted his “emotional reaction” to Barkley joining the Giants’ bitterest rivals from within the NFC East “is by the way, the voice of a lot of Giants fans. I’d say the majority.”

As well as making it clear “I like Saquon Barkley,” 48-year-old Barber reminded him, “by the way, saying ‘dead to me’ was basically tongue in cheek, but it is what it is. Get offended.”

Saquon Barkley fired back at Tiki for his "dead to us" comments, and now, Tiki has responded:@EvanandTikiWFAN pic.twitter.com/8FbKM8bopb — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) March 11, 2024

The online spat between the Giants’ all-time leading rusher and Barkley began earlier on Monday. Not long after Barkley agreed a “three-year, $37.75 million contract” with the Eagles, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Saquon Barkley Fired Back at Tiki Barber After Cheeky Radio Comments

The decision prompted a smiling Barber to say, “You’re dead to us, Saquon. Good luck, you’re dead to me,” in what appeared to be a light-hearted exchange.

Barkley did not take the comments in jest. Instead, the two-time Pro-Bowl running back posted on X, “@TikiBarber you been a hater since I got to New York … and all the “Dead to me” talk don’t smile in my face when you see me.”

There was more from Barkley, who also made a mocking reference to Barber’s acrimonious split from the Giants: “@TikiBarber lol yup you’re the prime example of loyalty to a team.. I got the deal I wanted, secured more gm which wasn’t given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs.”

@TikiBarber lol yup you’re the prime example of loyalty to a team.. I got the deal I wanted, secured more gm which wasn’t given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs https://t.co/6aKgJquD0F — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) March 11, 2024

Barber’s words appear to have struck a nerve, at least based on Barkley’s response. Other former Giants offered kinder words of farewell, and Barkley’s ex-teammate Kayvon Thibodeaux had a strong reaction.

Barkley’s brief spat with Barber opens up a broader conversation about two of the more high-profile running backs in franchise history.

Tiki Barber Reasserts Giants Legacy

Barber was content to brush off Barkley’s criticism. Perhaps because the man who rushed for 10,449 yards in a Giants uniform believes he has a stronger legacy with the franchise.

That legacy was tarnished for some when Barber unexpectedly stepped away following the ’06 season. He was at the peak of his powers, but Barber called time on his career and subsequently publicly admonished then-head coach Tom Coughlin and quarterback Eli Manning.

A lot of time has since passed, and Barber pointed out if Barkley’s “going to come back and talk about something from 17 years that you don’t even understand or are misrepresenting, that’s fine. Be that way then.”

Barber even reminded Barkley, “I know what my legacy is with the New York Giants. I’m pretty sure I was a Giant for life.”

Whether that last remark was a subtle dig at Barkley for not lasting beyond six seasons with the Giants is unclear. When Barber was asked directly by co-host Evan Roberts, “do you think you’re legacy with the New York Giants is better than Saquon Barkley’s?” the second-round pick in the 1997 NFL draft simply responded, “Do I need to answer that?”

Barber did have as many 1,000-yard campaigns as Barkley had seasons with Big Blue. He also topped the franchise rushing charts, 5,238 yards ahead of Barkley in fourth, per Pro Football Reference. Barkley, by contrast, went 25-48-1 in just 74 games, according to StatMuse, after being drafted second overall in 2018.

The career numbers favor Barber, but Barkley can at least count on well wishes from other former Giants, including a Super Bowl winner.

Other Giants Wished Saquon Barkley Well

Barber’s opinion of Barkley might have altered once the latter agreed to join the Eagles, but Shaun O’Hara feels another way. The former center who helped the Giants lift the Lombardi Trophy in 2008, congratulated Barkley and assured him, “Your time as a @Giants was appreciated by ALL those who knew you ON & OFF the Field. You made a difference in the community & were a Leader.”

Even though O’Hara warned Barkley has “officially turned heel,” the latter clearly appreciated the joke and reposted O’Hara’s message. Barkley didn’t see the same humor in Barber’s initial comments.

Perhaps Barkley was a little defensive anticipating some measure of an inevitable backlash from Giants fans not likely to be happy seeing him thrive for the Eagles. Any unhappiness won’t be shared by Barkley’s teammate in 2023, Justin Pugh.

The veteran guard believes “No @Giants fans can be mad at @saquon. He sacrificed it all for the team and organization. The Giants decided they could only pay him a set amount, Philly was willing to pay more”

No @Giants fans can be mad at @saquon . He sacrificed it all for the team and organization. The Giants decided they could only pay him a set amount, Philly was willing to pay more. Plain and simple. Business of football. Will discuss tonight on @NetWorthShow — Justin Pugh (@JustinPugh) March 11, 2024

Regardless of what moving to the Eagles means for Barkley’s legacy, he gave the Giants two chances to sign him to a long-term contract. General manager Joe Schoen declined, partly to fund a trade for defensive end Brian Burns, but Barkley received a clear indication the Eagles value him more than this Giants regime did.