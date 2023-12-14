Giants QB Tommy DeVito Gets Vote of Confidence From Eli Manning

The Tommy DeVito craze has reached Week 15 with no end in sight, and former New York Giants two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Eli Manning is officially buying in too.

“Hey, they’re winning games,” Manning told The Athletic’s Dan Duggan. “Three games in a row. He’s finding a way.”

“I think the most impressive thing, and I’ve talked to Tommy a little bit, is that he hasn’t turned the ball over,” the Giants great went on. “As a rookie quarterback, the easiest thing to do is throw an interception and make bad decisions. But during the learning stages where you’re trying to figure out the plays and defenses, he’s not making mistakes, he’s not throwing it to the other team, he’s not having fumbles.”

Manning did admit that DeVito was taking a lot of sacks early on but explained that the sacks came from “not forcing the ball.” Adding: “Which is what you want to do.”

“I think he’s doing a great job,” Manning concluded after noting that the defense is playing well too. “The more he plays, he’ll get better seeing the field, being able to do different concepts.”

He also called DeVito’s two-minute drive against the Green Bay Packers “awesome to see,” acknowledging that the rookie has been “making some big plays down the stretch.”

Tommy DeVito’s Agent Has ‘No Doubt’ He Can Win Starter Job in 2024

The question of the past few weeks has been whether or not DeVito is just a flash in the pan. New York has seen this storyline before — Jets backup Mike White had a similar run of popularity in 2022 — but it doesn’t always end in sustained success.

White’s run in New York ended in injury, defeat and free agency, where he elected to sign with the Miami Dolphins behind Tua Tagovailoa. Ironically, the journeyman would have had a better chance of starting games in 2023 if he had stayed with the Jets.

DeVito’s circumstances are different. Like Daniel Jones, the rookie is under contract for 2024 — making just $915,000 as his base salary next season.

The Giants are also stuck with Jones for another year, unless they want to eat $47 million-plus in dead cap in 2023. Not to mention a third quarterback could enter the equation in free agency or the draft.

Needless to say, this starting job could become an open competition if DeVito continues his run of good play.

“My dream is for [DeVito] to be the starting quarterback and get a long-term deal with the New York Giants,” his agent Sean Stellato told Kay Adams and the “Up & Adams” show on December 12.

“I have no doubt he can win this job,” Stellato touted. “He’s won the locker room, the coaches are believing in him, good faith from the fans… Just in terms of that aura and that passion and that blue collar underdog approach — he relates to that fanbase.”

The player agent did credit Jones as well, stating that he’s a “hell of a quarterback too,” advising his client to take it “one day at a time, one practice at a time [and] one game at a time.”

Giants QB Tommy DeVito Wins NFL Rookie of the Week Award for Week 14

With DeVito already bringing home the NFC offensive player of the week honors, he was a shoo-in for the NFL’s Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week.

The Week 14 voting concluded on December 14 as the Giants announced the result.

DeVito beat out Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace and Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey.

It’s DeVito’s second rookie of the week award (Week 11 being the other). Giants teammate Jalin Hyatt has also earned this honor once for his efforts in Week 12, meaning Big Blue has taken home three out of the past four rookie belts.