Giants HC Brian Daboll Breaks Silence on Tommy DeVito Starting After Bye

The New York Giants have an interesting decision to make at quarterback after entering the bye week on a two-game winning streak — stick with Tommy DeVito or hand the team back to veteran Tyrod Taylor.

The latter has been sidelined with a rib cage injury, but he’s eligible to return when the Giants play again in Week 14. Taylor did lead Big Blue to a victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 7, as well as a near-upset over the Buffalo Bills, while DeVito has rallied the troops in recent weeks.

“We’ll have our bye week here,” head coach Brian Daboll replied after being asked about rolling with DeVito post-bye. “We’ll discuss a lot of things, look at a lot of things. So, over the next few days, that’s what we’ll do.”

Although the answer was more of a sidestep from the Giants HC, he did not dismiss the idea of Taylor retaking the starting role against the Green Bay Packers.

“Brian Daboll wouldn’t commit to Tommy DeVito as the starter coming out of the bye week,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reacted on X, adding: “But off two straight wins it’s hard to see them not continuing to go with DeVito. He threw for 191 yards with a TD and no turnovers again on Sunday.”

Raanan concluded that “it seems likely they continue to give the undrafted rookie game experience” when you consider his steady development since taking over as the starter.

Giants’ Brian Daboll Praises Tommy DeVito for Decision-Making & Moxie

Daboll also gave DeVito a lot of credit after the win over the New England Patriots.

“I thought he made a lot of good decisions for us,” the head coach stated. “Didn’t turn the ball over.” He also noted his impressive quarterback rating, which ESPN listed at 103.9.

Daboll added that he’s seen DeVito progress “since OTAs” this spring. “We’ve got a lot to work on still, he’s only had three starts,” the reserved HC pointed out. “Certainly things we’d like to do better but it was good to get this win.”

Later, Daboll talked about how the Giants locker room has rallied around the undrafted rookie from New Jersey.

“I think he’s got a great mentality,” Daboll told reporters. “He enjoys himself out there. He’s serious when he needs to be. For a young, undrafted rookie, he’s worked extremely hard since OTAs — and he’s made progress. Still got a ways to go… [but] he’s got a little moxie to him in terms of his personality.”

When pressed on DeVito’s “biggest strides” as a quarterback in recent outings, Daboll once again highlighted his decision-making and the fact that the young man has “done his job” while also hitting the “necessary throws.”

For the typically measured head coach, that’s about as close to high praise as a player will get.

Giants QB Tommy DeVito on Patriots Victory: ‘Feels Great’ to Win at Home, ‘Better to Be Lucky Than Good’

DeVito also spoke after the win, voicing that it “feels great” to come out victorious at MetLife Stadium.

“To be able to do it here at home for my first time is surreal,” he stated. “I’m going to enjoy the moment.”

As for the potential game-tying field goal going wide left, DeVito’s response was candid as ever.

“That time we got a little lucky,” he said with a smile. “Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good — heard that saying a lot when I was growing up.”

The likeable rookie continues to be a tremendous story in an otherwise disappointing season for Big Blue.

“I’m not gonna lie, I kind of blacked out,” DeVito joked when asked about the crowd cheering him on during his pregame introduction. “I didn’t know if people were cheering or booing or what was going on — it could have been anything — but I was just locked in and enjoying it.”

It’s hard not to root for a quarterback like that.