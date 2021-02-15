Explosive 5x 1,000-Yard WR is ‘Ideal Trade’ Acquisition for Giants, per Analyst

As would be the case for any team with just one playoff appearance over the last nine seasons, the New York Giants have a plethora of holes to fill this offseason. Yet, arguably the most glaring is at wideout. Since moving off of Odell Beckham after 2018, the Giants have made do (sort of) with second-tier receiving options, failing to supply Daniel Jones with the proper tools needed to tap into his full potential.
Is Jones the true answer at quarterback? No one is quite certain. However, one thing we do know is throwing to names such as C.J. Board, Cody Latimer and Bennie Fowler over his first two NFL seasons isn’t putting the former No. 6 overall pick in the best position to succeed.
Many expect Big Blue to throw their hat into the big-name sweepstakes at the position this spring, namely Allen Robinson and Kenny Golladay. While either player would serve as a massive upgrade for New York’s passing game, the organization’s current cap situation may not allow them to go all-in on such high-profile free agents. In return, the Giants may need to be creative in their quest to add playmakers this offseason.
Brandin Cooks Floated as Giants Trade Target
One route to supply Jones with weapons out-wide would be via trade, where Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski has identified acquiring Houston Texans speedster Brandin Cooks as the Giants’ “Ideal Offseason Trade Scenario.”
Brandin Cooks is becoming the NFL equivalent of a mercenary. He takes a job with whatever team acquires his services, gets paid and posts a 1,000-yard season.
In his seven seasons, Cooks has already played for four franchises. He accumulated at least one 1000-yard receiving campaign for each of them.
While the Houston Texans look to potentially rework their roster, the New York Giants need help at receiver.
Last season, no one on the Giants roster managed more than 66 receptions or 751 yards. A disjointed offense, including injuries to quarterback Daniel Jones, didn’t help. At the same time, New York needs a true No. 1 receiver to help in Jones’ development.
With Cooks on the outside, Sterling Shepard working the slot, Evan Engram at tight end and Saquon Barkley back in the lineup, the Giants would feature an explosive set of skill positions.
Is Cooks an Ideal Fit for the Giants?
Speed? Check. Production? Check. Playoff experience? Check. Brandin Cooks checks off nearly everything the Giants are missing offensively. While he may not be the flashiest name to potentially be made available this offseason, his five 1,000-yard seasons over his career are the same number that Allen Robinson and Kenny Golladay have combined for over their joint 11 years in the NFL.
Furthermore, Cooks has recorded at least 78 receptions in four of his last six seasons. Since the aforementioned Beckham trade two years ago, no Giants receiver has topped 66 receptions or 740 receiving yards in a single season.
Arguably the most enticing thing about a Cooks-Giants marriage is his ability to continuously produce at a high level while constantly changing teams. Cooks has played for four different teams over the past five seasons.
Why no team has fully committed to a player of Cooks’ status over his career is certainly odd and could raise some internal concerns. However, the fact of the matter is, Cooks is a player who can line up from numerous spots on the football, catch passes from an array of different signal-callers and still put up numbers on the box score.
Is Cooks the be-all, end-all answer at wideout for the Giants? Maybe not. Yet, he’ll be just 28-years-old at the start of the next season and with the Houston Texans seemingly looking to clean house, could potentially be had at a reasonable price.
