Explosive 5x 1,000-Yard WR is ‘Ideal Trade’ Acquisition for Giants, per Analyst

As would be the case for any team with just one playoff appearance over the last nine seasons, the New York Giants have a plethora of holes to fill this offseason. Yet, arguably the most glaring is at wideout. Since moving off of Odell Beckham after 2018, the Giants have made do (sort of) with second-tier receiving options, failing to supply Daniel Jones with the proper tools needed to tap into his full potential.

Is Jones the true answer at quarterback? No one is quite certain. However, one thing we do know is throwing to names such as C.J. Board, Cody Latimer and Bennie Fowler over his first two NFL seasons isn’t putting the former No. 6 overall pick in the best position to succeed.

Many expect Big Blue to throw their hat into the big-name sweepstakes at the position this spring, namely Allen Robinson and Kenny Golladay. While either player would serve as a massive upgrade for New York’s passing game, the organization’s current cap situation may not allow them to go all-in on such high-profile free agents. In return, the Giants may need to be creative in their quest to add playmakers this offseason.

Brandin Cooks Floated as Giants Trade Target

One route to supply Jones with weapons out-wide would be via trade, where Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski has identified acquiring Houston Texans speedster Brandin Cooks as the Giants’ “Ideal Offseason Trade Scenario.”