Giants Proposal Targets Bengals WR Tee Higgins Amid Trade ‘Buzz’

Could the New York Giants still land an instant WR1 via trade? Despite the Cincinnati Bengals announcing that they would be franchise-tagging him on February 23, star wide receiver Tee Higgins is believed to be available if the right trade offer emerges according to ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano.

“A lot of people in Indy seemed to think the reason the Bengals franchised Tee Higgins as early as they did was so they could trade him,” Graziano reported on March 3. Explaining: “With a Ja’Marr Chase extension likely coming this offseason or next, Cincinnati might not be able to keep the band together around Joe Burrow much longer.”

While referencing this update, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport came up with several realistic trade proposals for Higgins on March 4 — and the Giants were the first destination on his list.

His proposal? Ship the two 2024 second rounders for the Bengals playmaker and don’t think twice.

“The sixth overall pick would be a steep price to pay, even for a wide receiver as talented as Higgins,” Davenport acknowledged. “But the Giants have a pair of second rounders (No. 39 and No. 47) after dealing defensive lineman Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks last year. That could be enough to get a deal done.”

Earlier in the column, the Bleacher Report analyst also reiterated that “there is buzz in some league circles that the reason Cincinnati franchised Higgins so early was so it can shop the 25-year-old.” Voicing: “Assuming there’s at least some fire behind that smoke, there should be demand for Higgins’ services.”

Giants’ Top Competition for Tee Higgins Trade Expected to Be NFC Centric

As Davenport noted, it’s highly unlikely that the Bengals would even consider trading Higgins to an AFC franchise — let alone a fellow contender. The only inner-conference trade that was even suggested as a possibility involved the New England Patriots, an organization in the midst of a rebuild.

Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers were ruled out immediately due to their respective rivalries with Cincinnati both inside and outside of their division.

In the end, Davenport settled on the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears as the Giants’ top competition for Higgins — should he get traded.

All three are in a similar boat as the Giants with over $30 million in available cap space, a young or unproven quarterback in need of more talent around him and low 2024-25 Super Bowl odds. From a Bengals perspective, a trade partner like this would certainly lessen the chances of a Higgins departure coming back to bite them.

Giants Could Cut Darius Slayton to Free Up More Room for Tee Higgins Trade

At just over $32.6 million in available cap space, the Giants would likely want to free up some more financial flexibility if they elected to trade for Higgins. That can be done fairly easily by either releasing veteran Darius Slayton or simply including him in the proposal.

“The Giants’ leading receiver in terms of catches last year was Wan’Dale Robinson with 60. Darius Slayton paced the team in receiving yards with 770,” Davenport relayed in his article. Adding: “Neither of those players are keeping opposing defensive coordinators awake at night.”

Cutting or trading Slayton sheds $6.4 million in cap space according to Over the Cap. That amount could pay a good chunk of Higgins’ salary number in 2024, depending how a new contract is weighted.

The franchise tag would pay Higgins a fully guaranteed $21.82 million this year, but an extension could lower that 2024 cap hit with less money now and more in future seasons.

If agreeable, this is certainly an offer worth pursuing on the part of the Giants. Higgins has already registered over 4,100 receiving yards and 27 total touchdowns in his first 65 NFL appearances (regular and postseason combined).