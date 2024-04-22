Giants 3-Pick Trade Scenario Gets Cardinals Pick and ‘Franchise’ QB

Joe Schoen knows Brian Daboll needs a true franchise quarterback, something the New York Giants’ general manager can make happen with a three-pick trade scenario involving the Arizona Cardinals. The deal would net the Giants the fourth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and the chance to select Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

It’s a scenario outlined by R.J. White of CBS Sports. He believes either Daniels or Drake Maye will tempt the Giants to trade up from the sixth pick.

White has a deal with the Cardinals “costing the Giants No. 70 overall and a 2025 second-round pick to move up two spots, a fine price to pay to find a franchise quarterback.”

Cardinals Trade Scenario a Bargain for Giants

White has come up with a reasonable price to acquire a dual-threat sensation like Daniels. The former LSU star would find the Giants a natural fit because “Daboll is the perfect coach to build an offense around Daniels’ skill set after helping Josh Allen reach his upside with the Bills.”

Swapping out struggling starter Daniel Jones for a statistic-producing machine like Daniels would make this trade an easy sell. So would not having to give up a second-rounder this year, nor a first-round pick in 2025.

Other hypothetical trade packages haven’t been quite so streamlined. Including a bumper haul to take the No. 3 pick from the New England Patriots for a first, second and third-round pick in this draft, along with a second a year from now.

White’s price makes this proposal a relative bargain, by comparison. Assuming the Giants and Daboll aren’t higher on Maye than Daniels.

Jayden Daniels Worth Deal for Giants

Daboll knows what to do with a mobile quarterback able to beat defenses in multiple ways. He helped Josh Allen reach Pro Bowl status with the Buffalo Bills, before inspiring Jones to enjoy a career year in 2022.

A Daniels and Daboll combination could have the transformative impact the Giants have been seeking on offense for the best part of the last decade. Daniels made that level of difference for the Tigers, thanks to a playing style tailor-made for the modern pro game.

Electrifying rushing ability and improved technique as a deep passer helped Daniels amass 40 touchdowns through the air and 1,134 yards on the ground, per Sports Reference.

More than his stats, the Giants should love how Daniels plays the game. Specifically he trusts his arm to attack vertically and outside the numbers, traits highlighted by Clint Brewster of 247 Sports against Ole Miss back in October.

Jayden Daniels has put on a clinic with vertical touch passes. 12 of his 16 TDs are thrown outside the numbers giving his big WRs a chance. #LSU #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/FNznOURDok — Clint Brewster (@clintbrew247) October 2, 2023

Those are two areas where the Giants have most struggled to move the ball with Jones at the helm. Moving up to snag Daniels would change the perception of what Daboll’s offense can do and look like.

A potential reward so enticing is why the idea of the Giants moving up to get a new QB1 has gained traction in recent weeks. The Cardinals are a popular potential trade partner, with “Good Morning Football” co-host Peter Schrager having the Giants move to No. 4 in his mock draft, but to select Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

He might be a safer pick because of his experience running a pro-style offense for the Wolverines. Yet, Daniels’ higher upside as a more dynamic playmaker is better justification for a trade.