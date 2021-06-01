Signing 5x-Pro Bowler is a Must for the Giants, Says Analyst

As much as New York Giants fans may bang the table for the team to address the offensive line, the fact of the matter is, they have — we just haven’t reaped the benefits just yet.

With Matt Peart penciled in as the starter at right tackle, four of the projected five starters will all be either entering their second season as a pro, or their second season at their position (Nick Gates – center). Even if Peart doesn’t lock down a starting gig, that would likely mean that 127-career game starter Nate Solder showed well in training camp in his return from an opt-out season.

Yet, while four of the unit’s five starters are essentially accounted for, the right guard position continues to be a spot that presents more questions than answers for the Giants.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Giants ‘Need to’ Sign Trai Turner?

The team decided to make veteran Kevin Zeitler — arguably their most consistent offensive player — a cap causality earlier this offseason.

New York did go out and add former Texans offensive lineman Zach Fulton in free agency. Yet, while he’s started 90 games over his seven-year career, he also allowed 39 pressures and 11 sacks in 2020, the latter of which led all NFL guards. Former second-rounder Will Hernandez is also a candidate to replace Zeitler. However, the 25-year-old appeared to fall out of favor with a new coaching staff last season and is talked about as a potential roster cut as much, if not more, than he is about being a possible starter.

This is why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Giants must make a run at five-time Pro Bowler Trai Turner, labeling the potential signing as the “one move” the team still needs to make this offseason. Here’s what the B/R columnist had to say: