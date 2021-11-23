Twitter Reacts to Giants Firing Jason Garrett

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, the New York Giants made the inevitable move of firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after another embarrassing display in their 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

Pat Leonard of The New York Daily News was the first to report on Garrett’s firing before the Giants officially released their announcement shortly thereafter.

BREAKING NEWS: The #Giants are firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after 26 games in New York, according to a source. Full story @nydnsports https://t.co/p0aR5uvL5E — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 23, 2021

During Garrett’s time as offensive coordinator, the Giants averaged 18 points per game and scored just 42 offensive touchdowns in 26 games.

So unsurprisingly, Giants twitter was unanimously joyful of the decision this afternoon. And here are some of the best reactions we found on social media.

And of course, fans were ready for additional blood to be shed in the form of underwhelming general manager Dave Gettleman, who has gone 18-40 since the start of the 2018 season.

For now, Gettleman’s firing will have to wait. In the meantime, the Giants will try to see if replacing Garrett with Freddie Kitchens will make any bit of difference down the stretch.

Kitchens has prior success as an interim offensive coordinator, where he took over for Todd Haley to help lead the Browns to a 5-3 record in the final eight games of the 2018 season.

Unfortunately, a Giants turnaround might be too late given the team is 3-7 and must finish at 6-1 to eclipse a record above .500.

Judge on Garrett

Following the firing of Garrett, head coach Joe Judge spoke about the decision with reporters at his 4 p.m. press conference on Tuesday.

According to Judge, this move was not a “snap decision” but instead, one that should open up the offense.

Judge ultimately chose to take the high road, despite his visible frustration the night before due to the coaching staff’s inability to put their players in the best position to succeed.

In the end, Judge called Garrett a “tremendous asset” to him as a young head coach. However, Judge firmly believes a change had to be made because the offense was not scoring enough points.

As far as the rumors that co-owner John Mara is the one that forced Garrett onto Judge’s staff last year, Judge denied this claim with the following answer.

“Very simply on the staff, I hire the staff,” Judge told reporters.

While all signs point to Kitchens calling the plays, Judge wouldn’t openly say it and said he’d consider calling the plays himself. Judge went onto say that “everything is on the table” and that the offense could be run collaboratively by multiple members of the staff before they iron out who gets the headset.

Since Judge took over at the start of 2020, the Giants have gone 9-17. And although they finished with a 5-3 record last year, the team has taken a significant step back in Judge’s second season at the helm.

Film Buffs Expose Garrett

Prior to the Giants’ decision to fire Garrett on Tuesday, a number of big name film buffs exposed the now former offensive coordinator for his head scratching game plan last night.

First, it was NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger who described Garrett’s offense against the Buccaneers as a “bad operation.”

And that’s because of a third down-and-2 play, where three Giants receivers ran into each other in the middle of the field and Daniel Jones was forced to throw it into the ground.

.@Giants on 3-2. You add your own commentary. It’s just a bad looking operation from the get go #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/MCldwEj4mW — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 23, 2021

Next, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky analyzed the same play and pointed the blame towards the coaching staff and details.

THIS IS A JOKE AND A DISASTER AND SHOULD BE UNACCEPTABLE

Falls solely on coaching and details Gross pic.twitter.com/OgvDRgS3Jx — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 23, 2021

While this play wasn’t necessarily the straw that broke the camel’s back, it all but sums up Garrett’s disappointing tenure as offensive coordinator of the Giants.