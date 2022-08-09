Tyrod Taylor Briefly Replaces Daniel Jones With 1st-Team; Report Explains Why

It was only one snap at New York Giants training camp practice, but it created quite a stir.

With the offense struggling on Monday, starting quarterback Daniel Jones was removed from the lineup and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor received a rep with the first-team offense. Dan Duggan of The Athletic took note of the moment on Twitter, reporting that the change took place immediately after a “busted play.”

Tyrod Taylor just replaced Daniel Jones with the starting offense for one play 👀. Hard to tell why Jones got the hook, but there was a busted play on the previous snap and Daboll didn’t seem happy. Jones back in after one play. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 8, 2022

After the practice session, Pat Leonard of The New York Daily News detailed the moment and reported the reason behind Taylor’s brief stint with the first team.

Here’s an excerpt of Leonard’s reporting, via The New York Daily News (emphasis added):

Brian Daboll replaced Daniel Jones with Tyrod Taylor for one snap during Monday’s Giants practice, giving Taylor his first work of camp with the starters. The Giants’ head coach wanted to confer with Jones about something after four unsuccessful plays, but didn’t want to hold up practice to do it, the Daily News learned. So Daboll and Jones talked behind the play as Taylor broke the huddle, rolled to his left and hit Kadarius Toney with a short completion near the sideline. Jones went right back in for the next play, subbing out Taylor. But the first-string defense dominated the practice pretty much from start to finish on an oppressively hot day.

Although Jones went back in for Taylor after just one play, his overall performance at Monday’s practice was one of his worst this summer. He finished the day with five completions on 15 pass attempts with two interceptions, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Overall, rough day for the Giants first-team offense. Daniel Jones threw a pair of interceptions and went 5-of-15 passing. Kadarius Toney had a pair of drops (and a third in individual drills). Not crisp at all. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 8, 2022

As Jones struggles to take command of the Giants offense under head coach Brian Daboll, fans are wondering what this means for the quarterback position moving forward.

Will The Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors Return?

Heading into training camp, some were suggesting that the Giants could make a trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. After a rough start to camp for the offense, Pat Leonard of The New York Daily News helped fuel these rumors. This led to a somewhat contentious exchange between Leonard and head coach Brian Daboll.

Jones was able to quiet the rumors with a couple strong days of practice, but his inconsistency has left the door open for further quarterback speculation. Maybe a Garoppolo trade is off the table, but would the Giants really consider turning to Tyrod Taylor as the starter?

Taylor, 33, has plenty of starting experience and a winning record to show for it (26-25-1). By comparison, Jones has compiled a career win-loss record of 12-25 through three seasons as New York’s starter.

The Giants are not married to Jones beyond the 2022 season, as evidenced by their decision to turn down his fifth-year option earlier this offseason. If he fails to prove himself as a potential franchise quarterback this fall, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Taylor in the starting lineup at some point.

The Only Good News From Monday’s Practice

Monday’s practice was an ugly one for the Giants. Multiple fights broke out, as the passing offense floundered.

The good news is star running back Saquon Barkley is running well again. Below is a clip of his run that ultimately sparked the brawl.

The Saquon truck stick that led to Giants practice getting chippy pic.twitter.com/QEvTU2EbBH — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) August 9, 2022

Maybe Barkley can lead a resurgent running game, affording the Giants precious time to find their rhythm through the air.