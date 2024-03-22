Giants ‘Showed Interest’ in QB Before Drew Lock Signing

The New York Giants handed Drew Lock $5 million to be their backup quarterback, but only after they “showed interest” in bringing Tyrod Taylor back in 2024 NFL free agency.

Taylor instead signed for the New York Jets, getting a lucrative contract for a QB2 which includes $8.5 million guaranteed. He revealed, “Yes, the Giants did show interest in retaining me. It just didn’t work out on the business side, but it’s nothing of respect for that organization and wishing them the best,” per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

It makes sense the Giants were keen on the idea of a reunion with Taylor. He’s a highly professional deputy who proved both capable and popular when stepping in for injured starter Daniel Jones in 2023.

Taylor’s latest words show the Giants had to settle for a cheaper option to maintain NFL-tested depth at football’s most important position. That’s quite the risk considering Jones’ erratic performances and struggles to stay on the field.

Tyrod Taylor Still Had Value for Giants

Taylor proved more than adept at running head coach Brian Daboll’s offense when he helped engineer two of the Giants’ six wins last season. The veteran signal-caller threw five touchdowns compared to three interceptions, while completing 64.4 percent of his passes, per Pro Football Reference.

There was nothing wrong with Taylor’s arm strength in his 13th season. Something that was obvious on plays highlighted by Jets’ chairman Woody Johnson shortly after Taylor’s switch to the AFC East.

Keeping Taylor in the fold would have allowed the Giants to feel comfortable about what would happen if more misfortune beset Jones. The latter dealt with neck and ACL injuries last season, but was already struggling to protect the football, despite being given a four-year, $160-million contract last offseason.

Those issues make backup quarterback beyond a sneaky important position for the Giants. It’s potentially pivotal, so the decision not to match what the Jets gave Taylor and instead choose Lock has wide-ranging implications.

Drew Lock Needs to Be Starter-Ready

Lock was paid handsomely to be starter-ready for the Giants. There were also rumors the former Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks passer had been “sold” on the chance to take Jones’ job.

However, Lock appeared to refute those rumors when he emphatically stated “Daniel Jones is the starter of this team and that’s been conveyed to me,” per SNY.tv’s Giants Videos.

Those words underline reports the Giants haven’t given up on Jones as their starter. Instead, the Giants have “built toward the 2024 season with Jones as the expected starter,” according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

Case closed, then? Well, not quite. Lock also revealed he’ll get “a lot of reps in OTAs,” per Newsday’s Kim Jones.

If Lock uses those reps to impress, he’ll present the Giants with a dilemma. They’re paying Jones $40 million annually, but he took 30 sacks and tossed six interceptions in as many games last season.

Convincing Daboll to make a change is possible, but it will be an uphill battle for Lock. He couldn’t win the starting job ahead of Geno Smith for the Seahawks, after losing out to Teddy Bridgewater with the Broncos in 2021.

If Lock does usurp Jones, it will leave the Giants with a lot of explaining to do about why they paid Jones then let go of a known commodity like Taylor.