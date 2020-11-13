Giants Cut 2, Including Newly-Signed Ex-Lions Starter

The New York Giants did a bit of spring cleaning, albeit in November. The team has announced that they have opted to move on from tight end Eric Tomlinson and offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins, waiving both players on Friday.

Wiggins was signed by the Giants earlier this month but was never deemed active for a game during his tenure with the team. With guard Will Hernandez returning from the COVID-19/Reserve list this week, Wiggins became expendable.

A 10-year NFL veteran, Wiggins has appeared in 79 career games (38 starts) spanning across stops with the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions. His most prolific season to date came back in 2017, where he started all 16 games at right guard for the Bolts.

Joe Judge on Kyle Murphy: ‘Worth Developing’

Wiggins’ release freed up space for New York to elevate offensive tackle Kyle Murphy from their practice squad to their active roster.

Head coach Joe Judge addressed the move with reporters on Friday:

“Kyle’s a good young player that’s worth developing,” Judge said of Murphy. “He’s a guy that worked very hard with Fitz [Director of Strength and Performance Craig Fitzgerald] and his crew, has changed his body a good bit. I see him moving. He has some athleticism, he’s got some power. He has some nasty to him in how he plays. Young guy worth developing and giving us some depth on the roster.”

Tomlinson’s Whirlwind Giants Tenure

In terms of Tomlinson, the tight end has likely become a bit numb to spending his time in New York on the roster bubble. Signed in March as a potential answer to Rhett Ellison’s retirement, he quickly fell behind fellow blocking tight end Levine Toilolo on the depth chart. Tomlinson would be released on final roster cuts day, but re-signed just a day later.

This trend continued in October, where he was released to make room for former teammate Sean Chandler on the active roster, as the team had grown thin at safety due to injuries. However, once again his stint away from the team was short-lived, as he was re-signed to New York’s practice squad the next day and eventually elevated to Big Blue’s active roster just a few days after.

Tomlinson logged 11 special teams snaps in the Giants’ opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, registering one solo tackle, but has not recorded a statistic on special teams nor offense since.

