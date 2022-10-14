Giants Wide Receiver Trending Toward Return vs. Ravens on Sunday

The New York Giants could get an intriguing piece of their receiving arsenal back on Sunday.

Second-round rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who injured his knee in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, is trending toward a return for Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium. Robinson said on Thursday that he “hopes” to be on the field this Sunday.

Via Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic:

Wan'Dale Robinson says he's been feeling good and it's been good to be out there practicing more. Says baring setbacks, hopes to be out there Sunday — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) October 13, 2022

“Wan’Dale Robinson says he’s been feeling good and it’s been good to be out there practicing more,” Carroll reported on Twitter. “Says barring setbacks, hopes to be out there Sunday.”

Robinson was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday. He practiced again on Friday, but Giants head coach Brian Daboll wouldn’t promise that the young receiver will play this weekend.

Via Art Stapleton of The Record:

Wan’Dale Robinson will practice again today and sounds like he is progressing toward possible return Sunday. Daboll won’t commit to that with us this morning, though. #Giants — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 14, 2022

“Wan’Dale Robinson will practice again today and sounds like he is progressing toward possible return Sunday,” Stapleton tweeted on Friday morning. “Daboll won’t commit to that with us this morning, though.”

Robinson only had one catch for five yards before suffering his injury against the Titans. He has missed the past four games, but he brings a lot of potential to a Giants offense that desperately needs a playmaker at the wide receiver position. Last season at Kentucky, Robinson caught 104 passes for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns.

Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay Expected to Miss Ravens Game

The Giants need Wan’Dale Robinson back because they haven’t been able to count on their top two receivers this year. Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) — both of whom have struggled to make a noticeable impact when they are on the field — are expected to be out on Sunday.

No on Toney or Golladay https://t.co/iyypjDX71K — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 14, 2022

“No on Toney or Golladay,” Art Stapleton tweeted when asked whether either receiver could play against the Ravens.

Golladay, who has the highest salary cap hit of any NFL wide receiver in 2022 ($21.15 million), caught two passes for 22 yards in Week 1 against the Titans. He then went three straight games without a reception and missed Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers due to his knee injury. He has not been participating in practice.

Toney, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has two catches for zero yards this season (and two rushes for 23 yards). He has not played since Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers due to his hamstring injuries. Although he was practicing on a limited basis as recently as last week, he has not participated at all in practice this week.

Saquon Barkley Prepared to Handle Full Workload on Sunday

If Wan’Dale Robinson is unable to make his return this weekend, star running back Saquon Barkley will be ready to carry the load again. Although he suffered a shoulder injury and missed some time in the second half of New York’s win over the Packers in Week 5, Brian Daboll does not sound worried about Barkley’s availability for this Sunday.

Via Tom Rock of Newsday:

Saquon Barkley (shoulder) will be limited for a second straight practice today but Daboll said he has no concern about him having a full workload on Sunday. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) October 13, 2022

“Saquon Barkley (shoulder) will be limited for a second straight practice today but Daboll said he has no concern about him having a full workload on Sunday,” Rock tweeted on Thursday.

Barkley has not only carried the Giants on the ground this season; he’s also contributed heavily in the passing game. He leads the team with 18 receptions heading into Week 6, and that’s a big reason why he leads the entire NFL with 676 yards from scrimmage through five games.