Giants Have Positive COVID Test Amid Controversial Video Investigation

Late last night, we were notified that a Giants player tested positive for COVID-19. The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated. All of the player’s close contacts were identified and were informed to remain home today. Those individuals will participate in meetings remotely. We are working closely with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps. Quest Diagnostics Training Center will remain open, and the rest of the team will follow their normal practice and meeting schedule.

NFL Network has reported that starting guard Will Hernandez is the player who received a positive test result and is headed for the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Furthermore, due to players being within close proximity to Hernandez, all but four of the Giants’ offensive lineman were told to stay home today.

Outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema and defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson were also considered “COVID-19 close contacts” and were sent home, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The Giants are scheduled to face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Tom Pelissero reports that “the timing of close contact for others, and whether they are considered ‘high risk’ exposures, will determine whether they can be cleared in time to play.”

NFL Monitoring Giants’ Investigation, Joe Judge Addresses Video

This situation of course comes on the heels of a viral clip that surfaced over the weekend which depicted numerous Giants players partying at a New York City Bar, sans protective masks (a potential NFL/team violation).

While the exact timeframe of the clip is up for debate, the Giants announced on Saturday that they would be further investigating the situation. USA Today’s Art Stapleton reported that the NFL would be closely monitoring the investigation moving forward, “remaining in contact with the Giants throughout the review.”

For reference, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was recently docked $30,000, while nine of his teammates were fined $15,000 for breaking NFL mandated protocol at a charity event.

The Tennessee Titans were fined of $350,000 just days ago, following their COVID-19 breakout earlier this year.

Giants head coach Joe Judge addressed the viral video with members of the media on Tuesday.

Here’s what the first-year head coach had to say: