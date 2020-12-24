Giants Urged to Draft Fast-Rising QB Prospect: ‘Pull the F****** Trigger’

Joe Judge may have just shut down the idea of the New York Giants moving on from quarterback Daniel Jones. However, that hasn’t stopped people from dreaming.

Currently projected to draft 10th-overall in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, there will certainly be a handful of intriguing options available for the taking if the G-Men were truly in the quarterback market. However, with the way BYU signal-caller Zach Wilson’s stock has soared in recent months, the chances of him being there for the taking are looking slim-to-none.

With that said, were he somehow to fall to the Giants, Giants Today on Twitter thinks the decision is fairly simple, “pull the F**KING trigger.’

If Zach Wilson is available when the #Giants are on the clock pull the F**KING trigger. #TogetherBlue https://t.co/L0ScFzIbDd — Giants Today (@NYGToday) December 23, 2020

Zach Wilson’s Meteoric Rise Up Draft Boards

Heading into the 2020 college football season, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields appeared locked-in as QB1 and QB2 for the upcoming NFL Draft. While the former is essentially cemented to be the next No. 1 overall pick, the latter’s somewhat sporadic play of late has opened the door for other signal-callers to work their way up the draft board, namely Wilson.

While BYU football in general may not scream “box office,” their quarterback certainly does. Look no further than his most recent outing, a 49-23 thrashing of UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl. The headband donning, Draper, Utah native took home offensive MVP honors this past Tuesday after completing 26 of 34 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns. The 21-year-old also flexed his much-hyped dual-threat abilities, chipping in with two touchdowns on the ground.

In 12 games with the Cougars this season, Wilson has amassed nearly 4,000 yards from scrimmage and 43 total touchdowns (33 passing and 10 rushing). His 3,692 yards through the air ranks third-most in the country. He also checks in with 11.0 yards per pass attempt average, a 73.5 completion percentage and 33 passing touchdowns, each of which ranks within the top-three at the position. Furthermore, he’s only tossed three interceptions on 336 pass attempts. Only Jarret Doege of WVU has a better interception to pass attempt ratio, albeit with 20 fewer passing touchdowns to his name.

Where Will Wilson be Selected?

In reality, Wilson’s play matched with the importance of the quarterback position likely puts the BYU Cougar out of reach for the Giants. In fact, don’t be surprised if he’s taking snaps for another New York team next season when all’s said and done, as the Jets currently own the second overall pick.

As we noted before, Wilson has put himself on par with Justin Fields in many evaluator’s eyes and even catapulted himself past Fields altogether on some boards. For instance, in Matt Miller’s latest (and last) Scouting Notebook column for Bleacher Report, the draft expert has Wilson coming off the board seven picks ahead of Fields. Miller projects Wilson to land with the Carolina Panthers at No. 4 overall, giving head coach Matt Rhule “his quarterback of the future.”

What Will the Giants Do at QB in 2021?

From a Giants perspective, it would likely be best for fans to come to terms with the fact that, more than likely, Daniel Jones will once again be the team’s starting quarterback come Week 1 next season. The former No. 6 overall pick has shown promise at times and has been supplied with one of the worst set of skill player/offensive line combos in the league. Look for the Giants to build around, not away from Jones this offseason, allowing them to truly see what they have in the former Duke Blue Devil next year.

For more Giants content, follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.