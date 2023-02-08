Proposed Jets QB Trade ‘Expected’ to Include Extra First Rounder

A new piece could be added to the puzzle.

NFL analyst Chad Forbes believes any “hypothetical” trade that sends Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets would also include another intriguing trade chip.

“I’d expect [the] Green Bay Packers to include safety Darnell Savage in [the] deal. Would help their cap flexibility and let them upgrade safety in free agency.”

An Even More Attractive Trade for the Jets Has Emerged

The Jets has at least one massive void to fill at the safety position and depending on what they do with veteran Jordan Whitehead, it could be two spots to fill.

Darnell Savage could provide a nice option for the Jets on the back end of their defense.

He is only 25 years old and he will turn 26 ahead of the start of the 2023 season. The former Maryland product has one year left on his $12.5 million rookie contract.

All that remains is the $7.9 million fifth-year option through 2023.

In four NFL seasons, Savage has appeared in over 62 games and has made 59 starts during that span of time.

The 5-foot-11, 198-pound defensive back has been insanely productive during his limited time in the league:

Nine interceptions

31 pass deflections

251 total tackles

Savage initially entered the league as the No. 21 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

To Have a Chance at Aaron Rodgers, Jets Have to Be Willing to Wait

While Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is making his first official visit with the New Orleans Saints, Aaron Rodgers is at a standstill.

During his Tuesday, February 7 appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed he was going on a darkness retreat “in a few weeks.”

Aaron Rodgers says he will decide on his future after going on a four-day isolation and darkness retreat (via @PatMcAfeeShow)pic.twitter.com/yQ1J6jsFqz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 7, 2023

That experience will entail a four-day trip to a dark enclosed little house with a few food slots and absolute silence.

Rodgers predicts once he emerges from his hibernation he will be in the right frame of mind to make a decision on his future.

The All-Pro quarterback hasn’t ruled out a potential decision to retire, but there’s also a chance he decides to return to the NFL in 2023.

Clearly, Rodgers is the most talented and proven quarterback that could be available this offseason. If the Jets are hot and heavy for him, they will have to wait a few weeks for him to make his decision.

By that point Carr will likely have found a new NFL home and who knows what other quarterbacks could start making their own decisions.

Senior NFL Reporter Matt Lombardo joined me on my radio show on Wednesday, February 8, and predicted a perfect outcome to the Rodgers excursion.

“I know the Jets are all-in on Aaron Rodgers. A-Rod is immersing himself in self-induced solitary confinement. I think [after] he comes out he will find his way to the Big Apple.”

If the Jets wait for Rodgers and he retires, stays with the Packers, or is dealt to another NFL team Gang Green could be in quite a pickle.

Hopefully, they can gather as much intel before this retreat as possible so they have some idea of how this quarterback market is going to play out so they aren’t surprised in a few weeks by the results.