Aaron Rodgers Jets Trade Reunion Shot Down by Ex-Teammate

Don’t cue the music because a reunion with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t happening in 2024.

“If I wanted to be gone, I’d be gone by now,” Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams told Tashan Reed of The Athletic. “This is where I want to be.”

Adams has heard the trade rumors on social media about his future and he bluntly addressed them. Reed explained that the hiring of Antonio Pierce as the full-time head coach, “ended any chance of Adams requesting a trade before the 2024 season.”

Adam Schefter of ESPN revealed that the Jets attempted to trade for Adams at last season’s NFL trade deadline but they were rejected. Schefter predicted in November that the green and white would pursue Adams again in the offseason.

Jets Are Still Seeking Wide Receiver Help This Offseason

Despite adding veteran wideout Mike Williams on a one-year deal, the Jets are still interested in adding more offensive weapons to the team.

Head coach Robert Saleh said at the Annual League Meeting that Williams “has a long way to go” in his recovery from a torn ACL. He is expected to miss a large chunk of training camp, but the team is hopeful he will be ready by Week 1.

According to draft analyst Dom C, the Jets have met with 14 different wide receiver prospects ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. Four of those receivers the Jets met with three different times each.

Washinton’s Rome Odunze, LSU’s Malik Nabers, and Oregon’s Troy Franklin met with the Jets at their Pro Day, for a top-30 visit, and for a private workout, per Dom C.

The Jets also met with Michigan’s Roman Wilson at his Pro Day, for a top-30 visit, and they met with him at the Senior Bowl.

There Is One Last Fleeting Hope for an Adams-Rodgers Reunion in 2024

Adams made it clear that he’s happy with his current situation in Las Vegas. Although the talented All-Pro has expressed frustration publicly in the past during his tenure with the Raiders.

“In reality, it wouldn’t be practical for the Raiders to trade Adams even if he did want out. If they traded him before June 1, they’d take a $23.55 million dead money hit while freeing up just $1.8 million in cap space. A post-June 1 trade would be more tolerable — they’d eat $7.85 million in dead money in 2024 and another $15.7 million in 2025 while opening up $17.5 million in cap space — but remains another unattractive option,” Reed explained. “The Raiders would almost certainly receive significant trade compensation in return for Adams, but the combination of losing his services and taking on a significant financial hit would make it a difficult decision to justify.”

However, Reed left the door open saying, “Things can always change quickly in the NFL.” If you’re the Jets or Rodgers that is what you are hoping for.

The only way that Adams gets traded to the Jets is if everything implodes in Las Vegas. Let’s say the Raiders have a terrible record and its uneven quarterback situation is unable to get Adams the ball consistently in 2024. Those circumstances could change Adams’ mind as it pertains to a potential trade.

That would be the perfect storm for the Jets to strike ahead of the trade deadline.