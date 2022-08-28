The New York Jets according to a variety of reports are open to trading wide receiver Denzel Mims for the right price.

Earlier this week the former Baylor product made his stance public that he’d like to be moved sooner rather than later. That has led to a ton of speculation on where he could possibly land.

One team has emerged from the pack that makes a ton of sense for both sides.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Go Pack Go

Play

Video Video related to jets deliver top weapon for aaron rodgers in proposed trade 2022-08-28T02:33:58-04:00

The folks over at Sportsnaut listed the Green Bay Packers as the most ideal landing spot for Mims this offseason via trade.

It makes sense because, in the original buildup to the 2020 NFL draft, there were plenty of Packers analysts that pegged him to the team as a natural fit.

This would instantly provide a top target for the Green Bay passing attack led by superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

With the Jets, Mims is buried on the depth chart and realistically would only receive a handful of offensive snaps on a per-week basis in a best-case scenario this season. However, in Green Bay, there is a much clearer path to playing time.

Another reason this trade could come to fruition is all of the connective tissue between the two organizations.

Mike LaFleur, the Jets offensive coordinator, is the younger brother of Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur. In addition to that Gang Green head coach Robert Saleh is best friends with the elder LaFleur.

Teams often do deals with other teams that they have familiarity with and there is plenty of that present.

Now there is always the possibility of the Jets flipping Mims for a late-day three pick, as was suggested in the Sportsnaut deal. However the green and white are likely going to seek a player-for-player swap to maximize value.

If that is the case one player the Jets liked in the buildup to the 2022 NFL draft is offensive lineman Sean Rhyan out of UCLA. I’ll admit it is rare for a team to trade a rookie within his very first season, especially one that was taken in the third round.

Although there have been a few recent examples of it happening.

The Jets need depth on their offensive line and if they can flip a bench-destined receiver to land one they’ll do it. It might be necessary for the Jets to sprinkle in another pick to make this deal come to fruition, but that should be a risk the team is willing to take.

Only One Way to Find Out

Play

Video Video related to jets deliver top weapon for aaron rodgers in proposed trade 2022-08-28T02:33:58-04:00

There is a large portion of the internet that believes Mims was simply misused by the Jets during his tenure. Those folks believe if the former Baylor product was in the right situation he would explode and realize his full potential.

The only way to see if that is true is to deliver Mims to a team that has a proven quarterback and ample opportunity.

The Packers have now entered the chat.

Rodgers lost Davante Adams, one of the best wide receivers in football, this offseason, and they haven’t done much to replace him. If Mims went to the NFC North, there is a chance he could become a top target in Green Bay.

For better or for worse we would have clarity on all the conspiracy theories on the internet. If Mims explodes with the Packers, we’ll know that the Jets potentially screwed the pooch. However, if he continues to display inconsistency and flops, we’ll know Mims simply can’t crack it.

If he can’t strut his stuff with a four-time NFL MVP chucking him the ball, then he’ll never be able to do it in the pros.

There are plenty of teams this offseason that have either had wide receiver injuries or need upgrades that have good quarterback situations:

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Aforementioned Packers

There should be no shortage of suitors for Mims services, but we’ll have to wait and see who is willing to pay the iron price to land the talented wideout.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Proposed Jets Trade Flips Ex-Zach Wilson Teammate for Denzel Mims