Aaron Rodgers Sounds off on ‘Losing’ Chatter Ahead of Jets Matchup

Few had the New York Jets walking into Lambeau Field in Week 6 with the same record as the Green Bay Packers — a formidable 3-2.

Not only that, but the Jets appear to have a real chance of winning three straight and one major reason is their mentality. Head coach Robert Saleh went all-in on the youth movement and while there were several risks that came along with this plan, the biggest pro was the theoretical blend of explosiveness and confidence.

Once talented prospects get rolling, they have all the confidence in the world and that’s what we’re seeing right now with this young Jets roster. On the other side of the coin, however, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is trying to snuff out a “manifestation” of a losing culture.

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Shuts Down ‘Losing’ Talk vs Jets

After collapsing late in the game in London, Green Bay’s star cornerback Jaire Alexander had some odd comments about the direction of the perennial NFC powerhouse.

“I ain’t worried,” Alexander began, “but if we lose next week [to the Jets], then I’ll be worried. It’s a new situation for everybody. New circumstances, sleep patterns. It’s a whole adjustment here in London.”

Apparently, this quote circulated the locker room and found its way to Rodgers, who was very quick to publicly shut down that mentality.

“Frankly, I don’t like all this conversation about losing next week,” Rodgers admitted to reporters. “I’m a firm believer in the power of words and manifestation. And we’ve got to check ourselves on that because talking about that is not winning football. There was conversation about it in the locker room, and I don’t like it. Ja’s my guy, but we don’t need to be talking like that.”

Although Rodgers will probably go down as one of the greatest quarterback talents to ever play the position, he hasn’t always been known for his leadership off the field. It’s unclear if the veteran gunslinger’s teammates will rally around his words this time.

Will Jet Lag Be a Factor for the Packers?

Aside from this bit of drama inside the Packers’ locker room, the home team will also have to battle jet lag this week as they journey back across the pond to America. It’s never easy to play a sport like football if your head and body aren’t in it 100%.

The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints both actually won in Week 5 after their London affair the Sunday before, but neither was victorious in dominant fashion. The Vikes survived a near second-half comeback by Justin Fields and Chicago while the Saints gave up 32 points to Geno Smith and the Seahawks.

The Jets have shown time and time again that they are well-conditioned — between their depth and youth — playing some of their best football in the fourth quarter of games in 2022. Most recently, they dominated the Miami Dolphins over the final 15 minutes, outscoring them 21-0.

If New York can keep things close early on in Green Bay, they might be able to take advantage of the Packers’ extra travel miles in Week 6.

Zach Wilson & Aaron Rodgers Go Head-to-Head

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has revealed on multiple occasions that Rodgers has become a bit of a role model for him.

The Utah native idolized NFL legends like Rodgers and Tom Brady growing up, learning from them by watching them play. When he reached the pros, he and the Packers superstar developed a sort of mentor-type bond off the field.

The two QBs first met in person during joint practices last summer. Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer later reported that Wilson and Rodgers spoke on the phone after Week 1 of his rookie season — and who knows how many other times since then.

It will be really fun to see the two compete in what could end up being a pivotal outing for both franchises. Plus, who knows if this will be the only time that Wilson and Rodgers ever take the field against one another. Enjoy it while it lasts.