Proposed Trade Has Jets Land $63 Million Talent to Join Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets might be adding some more star power to the roster this offseason.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report put together a column about the five NFL trades that “should still happen” ahead of the 2023 season. One of his proposed trades added a playmaker to link up with Aaron Rodgers in New York.

New York Jets receive: running back Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings receive: a 2024 fourth-round draft choice

Adam Schefter of ESPN said on Sunday, May 7 that Cook’s future in Minnesota is “in question” and suggested he might not be on the Vikings’ roster for the upcoming season.

Dalvin Cook Could Form a Dynamic 1-2 Jets Punch With Breece Hall

The 27-year-old who will turn 28 before the start of the 2023 season is an expensive commodity. He has three more years left on his $63 million contract, per Spotrac.

That expensive financial price tag has made it tough for the Vikings to find a “taker” according to Kay. However, he suggested that a team that was trying to win a championship in a small window could be willing to “pony up.”

While it would be a large financial investment by the Jets, it would only cost a day-three pick to acquire his services.

Kay called the Jets “an ideal match” for Cook after acquiring Rodgers earlier this offseason in a blockbuster trade with the Packers.

With the Jets being all in to win a Lombardi trophy they can’t “afford to squander the opportunity they have to win it all and should be more than willing to incur the expense,” Kay stated.

If the Jets traded for Cook he could link up with dynamic youngster Breece Hall. Kay said that pairing would form “one of the best backfield tandems” in the NFL.

In six seasons the former Florida State product has put up video game numbers. He has rushed for 5,993 rushing yards, has averaged 4.7 yards per clip, and has scored 47 touchdowns on the ground.

Cook has also proven very capable through the air as well with 221 receptions for 1,794 receiving yards with an additional five touchdowns.

Jets Were Going to Shock the Draft With a Big RB Move

Some folks might have seen this trade proposal and exclaimed out loud that the Jets don’t need another running back.

The Jets obviously feel differently based on their intentions during the 2023 NFL draft.

The Detroit Lions shocked the draft when they selected Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round. Lions GM Brad Holmes said he received texts after picking Gibbs that he “would’ve been gone by 15” [the Jets].

Dane Brugler of The Athletic said the Jets had their “eye on him” with the No. 15 overall pick.

I did an interview with Jets senior reporter Eric Allen the day after the first round and he said if Gibbs or Bijan Robinson would’ve been on the board at pick No. 15 it would’ve been “very interesting.”

Fascinating #NFLDraft nugget 🧐 I just had #Jets senior Reporter @eallenjets on my radio show & he said if Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs was on the board at No. 15 it would’ve been ‘very interesting’ for the Jets 👀 #TakeFlight 📻 @Manchild_Show https://t.co/ml41yWmwRR pic.twitter.com/JqrtUsBrUD — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 28, 2023

I have confirmed through multiple Jets sources that the team fully intended on taking Gibbs or Robinson if either was still available when they were picking.

When you consider that level of aggression and the lengths the team was willing to go, it seems like running back is much higher on the need scale than fans realize.

Those key details give this potential Cook trade a lot more credence from a Jets perspective.