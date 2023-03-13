Aaron Rodgers Recruiting Players to Jets Amid Ongoing Rumors: Report

There are some potential breadcrumbs on the ground hinting at a big-time decision.

Mike Florio of NBC Sports said “it hit our radar screen” that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been involved in “trying to persuade one or more free agents” in joining the New York Jets this offseason.

Trey Wingo set Twitter ablaze on Monday, March 13 with a massive update:

“Hearing Rodgers to the Jets is done. History about to repeat itself between New York and Green Bay. Time is indeed a flat circle.”

Hearing Rodgers to the Jets is done. History about to repeat itself between New York and Green Bay. Time is indeed a flat circle — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 13, 2023

That report from Wingo has yet to be confirmed by any other major publication. However, Florio said, “we’ve heard the same thing, albeit not quite as definitively.”

Aaron Rodgers Recruiting Players to the Jets Means What?

If Rodgers is already recruiting players behind the scenes to a new team that he is potentially heading to, then what does that mean?

It would highly suggest that the Packers-Jets trade is as done as Wingo implied and Rodgers is immediately getting to work.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner hinted that this sort of thing could be in the works on his Twitch stream with the “package deals” comment.

There are several Packers’ free agents that could follow their old quarterback to a new location. New dots could also be connected with some new Jets coaches being hired and where those guys came from.

That could include some players like veteran wideout Randall Cobb or even wide receiver Allen Lazard.

ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano said “multiple sources” believes the Denver Broncos could look to trade one of their wide receivers. The names that were listed include Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and KJ Hamler.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said this is “something to watch from a Jets perspective” because new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett came over from Denver.

Something to watch from a #Jets perspective, considering their new OC came from Denver. https://t.co/MuM7zKR4kS — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 13, 2023

Jets Players React on Social Media to Aaron Rodgers Rumors

Veteran tight end CJ Uzomah tweeted:

“Just cause I didn’t publicly posted anything throughout this time, doesn’t mean it wasn’t in the works and I didn’t have something cooking.” He included the hashtag for the upcoming Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas.

Just cause I didn’t publicly posted anything throughout this time..doesn’t mean it wasn’t in the works and I didn’t have something cooking 😈😈#SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/2ddRQO3td8 — CJ Uzomah (@cj_uzomah) March 13, 2023

Something cooking could indicate some level of a recruiting effort to bring new talent to the Jets during the 2023 offseason.

I can finally enjoy my vacay now. — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) March 13, 2023

After the rumors came out that Rodgers was heading to the Jets (those haven’t been confirmed), wide receiver Garrett Wilson tweeted, “I can finally enjoy my vacay now.”

Y’all shud see this smile on me rn 😭 — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) March 13, 2023

Wilson followed up with another tweet saying, “y’all shud see this smile on me rn” with a crying emoji.

Jets running back Breece Hall seemed to suggest his teammates, Gardner and Wilson, “spoke it in to existence fr” referencing the potential Rodgers addition.

The Cheese Head did it😂😂🧘🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/oor602QsTD — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) March 13, 2023

Sauce Gardner simply said, “aye man, say mannnn” tagging Wilson and Hall. Breece quote tweeted it saying, “the Cheese Head did it” with a few more laughing crying emojis.

ESPN NFL Insider Dianna Russini said on television that all of the players tweeting and texting about the Rodgers rumors is a “good sign” that something is getting done between all the parties involved.