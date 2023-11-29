NFL Erupts on Social Media Over Aaron Rodgers’ Return to Jets Practice

Aaron Rodgers has returned to practice for the New York Jets.

Head coach Robert Saleh made the announcement at his media availability on Wednesday, November 29.

Rodgers was placed on injured reserve after tearing his Achilles back in Week 1 versus the Buffalo Bills. The Jets have elected to open up Rodgers’ 21-day practice window.

At the end of that window, the Jets will have to decide whether they activate him to the 53-man roster. If they choose not to, Rodgers will be out for the rest of the 2023 season.

Coach Saleh says that QB Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window will open today pic.twitter.com/kZSW9HFC9k — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 29, 2023

Top Social Media Reactions to Rodgers Stunning Return to the Jets

“This man broke every medical timeline possible, at the age of nearly 40. A true goat @AaronRodgers12,” NYJ Matt posted on X previously Twitter.

This man broke every medical timeline possible, at the age of nearly 40 A true goat 🐐 @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/D4EjjsPe7K — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) November 29, 2023

Pat McAfee said this is “the next step in returning from IR” and mentioned the new rules that exist. In the old days when you were placed on injured reserve, you were automatically done for the season but now there are designation-to-return rules that allow multiple players a season to have the chance to return.

BREAKING: The New York Jets have opened the practice window for Aaron Rodgers#PMSLive #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/KriLlN7yW2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 29, 2023

Connor Hughes of SNY said Rodgers being cleared for “individuals and routes on air” is “just absurd.”

#Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has been cleared for “individuals and routes on air,” Robert Saleh said. Just absurd. pic.twitter.com/RxmWx8LtQp — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 29, 2023

Barstool Sports got in on the fun with a popular wrestling joke:

Aaron Rodgers This Morning: pic.twitter.com/947aER2HIt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 29, 2023

Bleacher Report Gridiron noted that it has only been 79 days since Rodgers tore his Achilles, “Unreal.”

It's been 79 days since Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/x9C3TTm3c7 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 29, 2023

Saleh Opens up About Rodgers Return

Saleh said opening up Rodgers’ practice window is different than some of the other players that are coming off of IR for the Jets.

“We are getting those guys [Justin Hardee and Wes Schweitzer] ready to play. This isn’t so much getting ready to play as much as it is a progression in his rehab,” Saleh explained to the media.

Robert Saleh says that the team is "opening up the windows" for Aaron Rodgers and he will continue to make progression in his rehab: pic.twitter.com/df3IaMQaSV — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 29, 2023

Saleh said what Rodgers will be doing in practice will be no different than what he’d be doing on another field. The main difference will be his ability to practice and throw to his teammates as opposed to members of the staff.

Saleh confirmed, “There is no added risk” to making this roster maneuver.

The media bluntly asked coach Saleh, why bring Rodgers back now on Wednesday, November 29.

Saleh simply responded, “He was cleared.”

“The doctors cleared him for the next step in his rehab. Not to get too technical for everyone but you’re allowed a certain amount of IR designations to return every year. We are in a position where we have a few extras, a few that we won’t use at all, so it doesn’t do anything to us roster-wise,” Saleh explained. “We don’t have to cut anyone or move anyone to the side. He is either doing everything he is cleared for off to the side on field three or he’s doing everything that he’s cleared for with his teammates.”

Robert Saleh was asked if there was a specific reason as to why they opened Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window today: "He was cleared" pic.twitter.com/3aWB5qqD1s — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 29, 2023

Rodgers is now back with the team full-time through the rest of the 2023 season. Prior to this week, Rodgers was back in California working on his Achilles rehab and then flying in for gamedays.

Rodgers will practice and do his rehab with the Jets medical doctors while closely being monitored by his doctors in California.