The New York Jets said thanks, but no thanks to a recent trade offer.

Apparently, the entire league shared that same sentiment.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, prior to releasing offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood the Las Vegas Raiders “tried to trade him to everyone” and they received 32 rejections.

They tried to trade him to eveyone. Got 32 nos. https://t.co/2BwfIyZs4H — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2022

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

No, but Maybe?

Play

Video Video related to jets reject trade offer for raiders 1st-round pick: report 2022-08-31T10:53:17-04:00

Leatherwood entered the league in 2021 as the No. 17 overall pick in the first round.

It was a pick that surprised people at the time and seemed to be a major reach. Unfortunately, the results of his rookie season didn’t change many of those opinions.

The former Alabama star appeared and started in all 17 games last season, but didn’t perform very well.

According to Pro Football Focus, Leatherwood was penalized 14 times and allowed eight sacks:

45 overall grade

29 pass block grade

62.1 run block grade

All of that is horrific by every measure, but he is still only 23 years of age. While the Jets didn’t want to trade for him that isn’t because he is terrible. It is because the worst-kept secret in the NFL is the Raiders wanted to get rid of him.

Every team in the league knew this, so if they wanted Leatherwood they could just wait for him to be released.

With the Jets releasing Chuma Edoga, Leatherwood could make sense as a potential dart throw as a backup lineman.

Diving Deeper

Play

Video Video related to jets reject trade offer for raiders 1st-round pick: report 2022-08-31T10:53:17-04:00

Last season Leatherwood registered over 1,104 snaps last season. He split those reps at both right guard and right tackle:

847 snaps (right guard)

257 snaps (right tackle)

The Jets are well serviced at right guard with Alijah Vera-Tucker flipping over there this offseason. People inside the building believe he has All-Pro potential and he played the position back at USC.

Speaking of flipping positions the green and white have that at right tackle because of the Mekhi Becton injury. Their former first-round draft choice was set to make the move over to the right side, but instead, George Fant is flipping there instead.

From a starting perspective, the Jets are set on the line, but they could always use more depth in the trenches.

Leatherwood would be a very interesting dart throw. He is an uber-talented player that could blossom in a new environment.

This would be a low-risk versus high-reward kind of move. If it pans out the Jets could have a promising chip for the future and maybe if you squint a potential future starter.

However if his issues continue that got him released just a year into his career, then the Jets can do a discount-double check and do the exact same thing.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Completely Blow up Safety Room, Hints at Bigger Move