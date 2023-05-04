Jets’ First Rounder Breaks Silence on Injury, Position Change Questions

One of the biggest pieces to the New York Jets puzzle is set to return this summer.

Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker tore his triceps in the Week 7 matchup versus the Denver Broncos in 2022. The former No. 14 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft revealed an updated return timeline on Wednesday, May 3.

“I’m doing good right now with recovery. Feeling great right now making great progress and should be ready by camp,” AVT told the media. “During these OTAs doing a lot of line drills with the guys still feels good to finally be back out there.”

Vera-Tucker also confirmed that he should be cleared for team reps by the time training camp rolls around in July.

Alijah Vera-Tucker Is a Pivotal Cog for Jets in 2023

The 23-year-old who will turn 24 before the start of the 2023 season seemed destined to notch a first-team All-Pro nomination and Pro Bowl nod in 2022.

AVT through the first seven games of the season only allowed one sack and recorded a single penalty.

Pro Football Focus also rewarded him with some stellar grades in those contests:

71.8 overall

61.4 pass block

76.5 run block

However more impressive than all of that was his ability to play musical chairs on the offensive line.

AVT was a strong pillar of consistency at left guard during his rookie season in 2021. Then during the 2022 offseason Gang Greens signed Laken Tomlinson to a $40 million contract to play LG and flipped AVT to right guard.

However, during the season a variety of injuries occurred in the trenches so AVT had to bounce wherever he was needed.

According to Pro Football Focus here is how the snaps were broken down across the offensive line:

70 snaps at left tackle

232 snaps at right guard

130 snaps at right tackle

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.