Jets Urged to Pursue $12 Million Former Highly Touted Top Pick

The New York Jets could look to add some brutus beefcake to the trenches this offseason.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus was recently tasked with picking one offensive free agent that each NFL team should pursue in 2023.

For the Jets, he picked Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Andre Dillard.

“Jets general manager Joe Douglas was the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel in 2019 when Philadelphia traded up to take him in the first round, and while things obviously haven’t gone according to plan to start his career, maybe he can revive it with an evaluator who was clearly very high on him coming out of college. ”

Andre Dillard Would Add Some Talent to the Jets Trenches

The 27-year-old is set to reach unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career in March.

Dillard originally entered the league as the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

He was supposed to be a key piece to the puzzle but for a variety of reasons including injuries and inconsistent play, he was unable to deliver.

In four seasons Dillard has appeared in 43 games and has only started in nine of those contests.

Last May the Eagles declined his fifth-year option on his $12 million contract making this past season the final year of his deal.

Andre Dillard Could Be a Budget Option for Jets

Spielberger said with all the recent big-time investments in the offensive line “perhaps [the Jets] don’t want to throw more money along the offensive line.”

Dillard could come a lot cheaper than some of the other big-name offensive linemen that will be available so he could come as a budget for the Jets.

Prior to joining Gang Green, general manager Joe Douglas spent four years with the Eagles from 2016 through 2019.

He was part of the draft process that studied, evaluated, and decided to select Dillard in the first round.

While he hasn’t lived up to the expectation of that draft status, Douglas has more insight than anyone else on Dillard as a prospect.

Perhaps in a new situation, he can become the player so many thought he could be.

The majority of his reps at the NFL level have come at left tackle, but he also has some history at right tackle and both guard spots.