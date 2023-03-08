Jets Met With Exciting Young QB Amid Aaron Rodgers Trade Buzz

The New York Jets seem to be all in on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The buzz and rumors have been palpable for weeks and it reached a new level this week with the team flying out to meet with the star quarterback. However before that took place, Gang Green took a gander at a different quarterback prospect.

Florida Gators passer Anthony Richardson confirmed to Rich Eisen on Monday, March 6 that he had an “informal meeting” with the Jets at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Anthony Richardson Lit the NFL Combine on Fire

From people I spoke to around the league, they expected Richardson to perform well at the NFL Combine. However, they candidly didn’t think we’d be talking about a record-breaking performance but that is exactly what transpired in Indy.

The NFL announced that the former Gators star broke combine records for a quarterback in the broad jump (10 feet, 9 inches) and the vertical jump (40.5 inches).

Richardson measured in at 6-foot-4 and stepped on the scale at 244 pounds.

Unbelievably at that size, he trotted out there and ran a blazing fast 4.43 40-yard dash. That was by far the fastest time by any quarterback prospect in Indy.

The 21-year-old who will turn 22 before the start of the 2023 season is considered a raw prospect. Someone that will take some time to season at the next level before he is ready to take things over.

Throughout his collegiate career, Richardson only appeared in 22 games. He didn’t become a full-time starter until 2022 and he showed plenty of flashes of his star power.

He only completed 53.8 percent of his passes, had a 17 touchdown to 9 interception ratio, threw for 2,549 passing yards, but he certainly flashed in the running game.

Richardson toted the rock 103 times for 654 rushing yards at 6.3 yards per clip. He also scored nine touchdowns on the ground.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.