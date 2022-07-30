Ex-Jets Playmaker Signs New Deal With AFC Contender

A former New York Jets running back has found a new NFL home on the opposite coast.

Running back Austin Walter has signed a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the NFL’s transaction report. The team later confirmed the news on social media.

We have signed free agent RB Austin Walter. Additionally, we have placed LB Kyler Fackrell on the Reserve/Injured List » https://t.co/uG8Mv3AxzS pic.twitter.com/JArNT2FHVt — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 29, 2022

A Feel Good Story

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2019, Walter has been constantly moving from place to place.

He was with both the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants in 2019. Then he floated between the Dallas Renegades (XFL) and the 49ers the next year. Last season he was with the Jets exclusively for nearly a year.

There were moments of time when he was waived with an injury designation, but he was brought back in short order. He spent time on the practice squad during the year but had his moments in games when he was called upon.

The shining moment was in the Houston Texans game in front of his home faithful (grew up right down the road). He scored his first touchdown and helped lead the Jets to victory.

Due to the addition of Breece Hall during the 2022 NFL draft and the other bodies at the position it was extremely unlikely that Walter would be back with Gang Green.

However, he has a real chance to carve out a nice career with the Raiders on the west coast.

A Lot of Action on the Wire

Walter may be the only former Jets player to sign this week, but there were plenty that earned some workouts across the league.

Former Jets running back Josh Adams worked out for the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. While they have a superstar at the top of the depth chart in Najee Harris, they’re looking for depth and Adams could be exactly what they’re looking for.

In news you didn’t expect to read for $500 Alex, a rookie Jacksonville Jaguars kicker was cut after missing three field goal attempts one of which hit an innocent bystander. The Jaguars apparently thought that was enough and dumped Andrew Mevis.

More on the Jaguars signing kicker Elliott Fry and cutting rookie kicker Andrew Mevis, who missed three field goal attempts during training camp warm-ups, including one that hit former Cowboys’ HC Dave Campo, via @ESPNdirocco.https://t.co/Zsl7QBVTgs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2022

They have already signed a new kicker (Elliott Fry) but before that, they worked out ex-Jets placekicker Matt Ammendola.

Ammendola was forced to do both kicking and punting duties last year in Week 1. His name went viral and it seemed like the Jets found a potential diamond in the rough.

Unfortunately, that didn’t last long and he was eventually dumped.

Rams worked out Buddy Howell and Kalen Ballage this week — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 30, 2022

Another ex-Jets running back was back in the news as Kalen Ballage worked out for the Los Angeles Rams. He was on the 2020 Adam Gase-led Jets and made some noise.

Titans worked out Terrell Bonds, Javon McKinley, D.J. Montgomery and Bryce Watts this week — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 30, 2022

Although the most prominent name was DJ Montgomery who the Jets released this week. He got a good workout in with the Tennessee Titans and should find an NFL home relatively quickly.

