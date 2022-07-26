Jets Lose First Round OL Target on Big Money Deal to NFC: Report

The New York Jets will have to look elsewhere for some offensive tackle help this offseason.

Adam Schefter of ESPN revealed that veteran Riley Reiff has signed a one-year deal to join the Chicago Bears.

Former Bengals’ OT Riley Reiff reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million, with $10 million likely to be earned, with the Chicago Bears, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2022

Reiff’s contract can be worth as much as $12.5 million, but Schefter said $10 million is “likely to be earned.”

So Long Pal

The Jets hosted Reiff for a visit back on June 9 to the team facilities.

He is 33 years of age and is set to join his fourth different NFL team since joining the league back in 2012.

The former first-rounder has logged over 147 games and 139 starts in his 10-year career.

Reiff has never been considered one of the best tackles in the game, but he has been a steadying presence who has delivered just rock-solid average play.

The Jets were kicking the tires on him based on his experience and incredible versatility. He has played on both the left and right side and that is a highly attractive quality.

However one of the reasons it seems the Jets passed on Reiff was the particular financials.

Reiff is set to make somewhere in the ballpark of $10 plus million for the 2022 season. That is a tad richer than the green and white were willing to spend on a veteran swing tackle.

Running out of Viable Options

With Reiff off the board, the options at offensive tackle are dwindling at a rapid pace.

Duane Brown is the best available on the market but he was just involved in some off-the-field issues that you’d have to be comfortable with before signing him.

Beyond that there just isn’t much out there on the open market.

So the Jets better be confident in their depth because if one of either Mekhi Becton or George Fant goes down the team could be in a world danger.

