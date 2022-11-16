Bill Belichick Sends Cryptic Message to Jets Ahead of Patriots Rematch

On Sunday the New York Jets will renew their rivalry with the New England Patriots.

These two teams first squared off back on October 30 in Week 8. The 22-17 loss by the Jets snapped a four-game winning streak.

Gang Green then hosted the Buffalo Bills winning that matchup 20-17 before heading to the bye week. In comparison, the Patriots blew the barn doors off the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 before heading to their bye week.

Bill Belichick Sends Interesting Message to the Jets

After a few weeks away the cats will once again come out to play.

The Jets will get their rematch with the Patriots, although the venue will be Foxboro this time. Ahead of that matchup, a reporter asked head coach Bill Belichick about the challenges of playing the same team twice in a short span of time:

“We’ll see how it goes. See how things match up this time. It’s the same process of preparation and I’m sure they’ll have a couple of new wrinkles for us and I’m sure we’ll have a couple of new wrinkles for them. We’ll see how it goes”

Those new wrinkles could end up determining the outcome of this game.

Honestly, nothing the Patriots did seemed to surprise the Jets. Gang Green moved the ball pretty well throughout the contest.

Of course, the backbreaker and determining factor in the first game was Jets quarterback Zach Wilson tossing three interceptions.

When you break each of them down they were all on Wilson.

The first one he threw off his back foot and he sailed a pass for a wide-open target. The second interception he was attempting to throw it out of bounds and left it dangerously near the sideline. While finally the third one he was simply trying to do too much by just chucking it up deep and hoping one of his playmakers could make something happen.

Zach Wilson Holds Keys to Jets-Patriots Rematch

Regardless of the rationale, Wilson simply can’t make those same mistakes.

In 19 career games, the former BYU passer has tossed 16 interceptions. Somehow seven of those, or 44 percent of them, have come against the Patriots in three matchups.

That is an absolutely insane statistical anomaly. For one quarterback to have that many issues against one particular team.

However, this is the team the Jets have to get past to get where they want to go. Head coach Robert Saleh has constantly reminded everyone that the Patriots are still the standard until Belichick retires.

The Jets will attempt to avoid some embarrassing historical milestones.

New England has won 13 consecutive times in this rivalry. The last time the Jets beat the Patriots was in 2015. Gang Green hasn’t won in Foxboro since the 2011 AFC divisional round.

Prior to that, the Jets haven’t won a regular-season matchup in New England since 2008. For those curious Brett Favre was the quarterback of that Jets team.

A very long story short the Patriots represent an obstacle in the Jets’ path back to relevancy. We’ll see how good this Gang Green team really is on Sunday.