On Sunday once again the New York Jets will be a prohibitive underdog against the Buffalo Bills.

The AFC East-leading Bills are a 12.5 point favorite according to the latest Vegas odds and will be looking for a major bounceback after an embarrassing 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While speaking of embarrassment, the Jets were hosed on Thursday Night Football and allowed over 260 yards rushing on the ground to the Indianapolis Colts.

That sets us up for a very intriguing matchup with two teams that won’t be operating at full strength.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Bills Without a Key Piece on Defense, but a Big One Returns





Play



Video Video related to bills lose key pro bowl lb, big money jets free agent returns to lineup 2021-11-12T16:40:11-05:00

The Bills have the No. 1 defense in the NFL allowing only 14.8 points per game. Although they will be missing their defensive captain on Sunday vs the green and white.

Tremaine Edmunds was ruled out with a hamstring injury after missing the entire week of practice.

The former two-time Pro Bowler is young (23), rangy (6-foot-5, 250 pounds), and highly instinctive.

We saw how important not having your linebackers healthy was in the second matchup vs the New England Patriots. Without CJ Mosley, the entire defense was a discombobulated mess and couldn’t line up and their run defense was totally thrust into question.

For what the Bills will be lacking on defense, they’ll more than make up for on offense with a huge return to the lineup.

After missing the past two games (three weeks including the bye) with a broken hand, Buffalo will get back tight-end Dawson Knox.

Heading into the year the Bills had major question marks at tight end and they have been more than answered by Knox.

In six games he has caught 21 receptions for 286 receiving yards and five touchdowns (leads the team).

Buffalo’s offense has been struggling mightily over the last two weeks (averaging only 16 points per game) compared to the first six games of the season (averaged over 32.7 points per game), per ESPN. Getting Knox back will be a massive advantage.

Jets Getting Back Some Reinforcements





Play



Robert Saleh Press Conference (11/12) | New York Jets | NFL | Week 10 Head coach Robert Saleh speaks with reporters for the final time before the Bills game. #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets videos: bit.ly/2rkCbal For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/jets/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/nyjets Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/nyjets/ Get the App:… 2021-11-12T16:20:53Z

There are two losses for the Jets heading into this divisional contest. They won’t have Zach Wilson who is still recovering from a PCL strain and they’ll be without their top reserve offensive tackle in Chuma Edoga (knee injury).

Although they will be getting a bevy of reinforcements.

Corey Davis is the biggest name returning to the lineup after suffering a hip injury ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals game. It’ll be the first contest where Davis and Mike White are starting a game together.

On top of that head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Tevin Coleman (hamstring), Shaq Lawson (hamstring), and Alijah Vera-Tucker (toe) should all be good to go.

For the Jets to be even in the conversation of an upset, they’ll need all of their players firing on all cylinders.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Fans’ Top-5 Most Desired 2022 NFL Draft Prospects Revealed