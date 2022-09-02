Jets Urged to Sign Former $30 Million Playmaking Defender

The New York Giants made the headlines this week for all the wrong reasons.

According to a variety of reports, Big Blue cut bait on linebacker Blake Martinez. Ari Meirov called the move “a bit of a surprise.”

#Giants officially released veteran LB Blake Martinez, in a bit of a surprise. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 1, 2022

Although a few other Giants’ sites were a bit more colorful in their description, “the Giants cut Blake Martinez. What in the f*** is happening.”

With a proven player shaking free so late in the process, some have begun to speculate where he could land.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A Pairing That Makes a Ton of Sense

Play

NFL Insider Matt Lombardo drops by to talk Jets trade rumors, 53 man prediction Boy Green is joined by NFL Insider Matt Lombardo to recap his New York Jets-New York Giants joint practice visit, addresses the latest trade rumors, & offer some thoughts on a final 53-man roster projection! Make sure you like the video & hit subscribe! Support our sponsor Roshan Joshi by joining a FREE weekly zoom… 2022-09-01T14:49:43Z

Martinez originally signed with the Giants back in 2020 on a juicy three-year deal worth over $30 million.

As he was in Green Bay with the Packers, the 28-year-old is just a rock-solid presence in the middle who racks up a ton of tackles:

Over 686 combined tackles

22 pass deflections

18 quarterback hits

13 sacks

As a matter of fact, the former Stanford product was the NFL co-leader in tackles back in 2017.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic was surprised the Giants couldn’t trade him considering he was just making the veteran minimum.

As I try to make sense of the Martinez release and the timing … surprising they couldn't trade him. He's making the vet min. Any team that signs him will pay him the same salary. Even a 2040 conditional seventh-rounder would save the Giants $1.25M on the cap. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 2, 2022

Duggan said the release is a “shocker” but said that the new regime coming in just didn’t value Martinez in the same way as the previous one.

This is a shocker on the surface but it just never felt like the new regime valued Martinez: Huge pay cut coming off injury, no longer the defensive play caller, not a captain (player vote). Tae Crowder and … Micah McFadden? Austin Calitro? to start at ILB https://t.co/hFVZZfEmoI — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 1, 2022

Although a regime that might give him a little more love is actually right down the road. The New York Jets could always use more depth and Martinez would certainly fit the bill.

At least that’s what Jets fans think who have been urging the team to add him since the news became public on social media.

#jets should sign blake martinez — Andrew Lombardo (@DrewL021) September 1, 2022

Jarod Gray on Twitter named the Jets among the best landing spots for the talented linebacker.

Best landing spots for Blake Martinez… Ravens, Jets, Chiefs, Cowboys and Broncos… maybe Atlanta with Deion out — Jarod Gray (@jarodgray) September 1, 2022

Martinez has a lot of fans that would love to see him in a different shade of green at this stage of his career.

Jets should sign Blake Martinez — Bthomas540#TheCompany (@bthomas54096) September 1, 2022

Time to Return the Favor

Play

Video Video related to jets urged to sign former $30 million playmaking defender 2022-09-02T16:18:20-04:00

When the Jets had to create an initial 53-man roster, they had to make some tough cuts.

Perhaps the most excruciating of those decisions was letting go of defensive back Jason Pinnock. A lot of people inside the building thought he would be a future starter at safety, yet he slipped through the cracks.

Of course, the former Pittsburgh product wasn’t unemployed for long as the rival Giants scooped him up off of waivers.

It was a painful blow for a Jets team that was hoping to lure him back on the practice squad. Now they have a chance to return the favor by snagging away a proven player from the Giants’ scrap heap.

Martinez wasn’t cut because he is terrible, as a matter of fact, the move was “mutual” according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Blake Martinez’s split with the Giants was a mutual decision, per source. Martinez was excused from practice Wednesday but returned today. The decision was deemed best for both parties. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 1, 2022

Martinez could either sign right onto the active roster and create some more competition in the linebacker room. Or Gang Green could just add him to the practice squad and hold him there as injury insurance on the second level of the defense.

Either way, this is a move that would be the ultimate win-win scenario. The Jets of course could benefit from adding a talented and proven player, but also throwing it in the Giants’ face would be a nice cherry on top of that pie.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Projected to Land Heisman-Winning Quarterback