Ex-Jets QB Blasts Zach Wilson, Urges Team to Replace Him

Brady Quinn is back at it.

The former first-round quarterback joined the Pat McAfee show and continued his recent criticism of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, but this time went a step further.

A Dish Best Served Cold

“After this year you got two years in with Zach Wilson and it’s going to be tough to overcome the position they may be in to take one of the quarterbacks that are coming out next year,” Quinn told McAfee. “That’s CJ Stroud out of Ohio State, Bryce Young who I love at Alabama a Heisman trophy winner, the kid out of Miami who is going to raise a lot of eyebrows this year in Tyler Van Dyke, and Will Levis out of Kentucky is another guy. All four of those guys could go top-10 next year and the Jets will be in a position to take one of them.”

Quinn doubled down on his take saying the Jets should take a page out of the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers playbook next offseason and hit the eject button on Wilson:

“They might say hey look we watched the Cardinals move on from Josh Rosen after one year and take Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick and that’s working out pretty well so far. Maybe they look to implement something similar. Or even look at Robert Saleh who came from the 49ers and look at what they just did. They went and traded up for Trey Lance at No. 3 overall. Now it seems like they are moving on from Jimmy G. It’s not like organizations don’t take those sorts of risks when they feel like they can get a gamechanger. All four of those guys I mentioned I think are going to make a really good case for themselves this year to be a top-10 pick in next year’s draft. The Jets because of this schedule are probably going to still be there waiting to pick.”

Essentially what Quinn argued is the Jets are not going to be good in 2022 due to an impossible schedule. With that Gang Green will earn a terrible record which will put them in a position to take a quarterback in a class that is expected to be very good.

However, the plot hole in Quinn’s story is Sam Darnold seems to be a lot closer to the Rosen comparison than Wilson. The Jets decided to move on from the former USC product last offseason and went all-in on Wilson.

It seems extremely unlikely that the Jets would then move on from Wilson next year unless he was a total embarrassment which seems hard to believe with the significant upgrades to the offensive side of the ball this offseason.

Unlike Darnold, Wilson won’t have to be superman to survive this season. Instead, if he plays like an average quarterback the talented former BYU passer should be able to benefit from the talent around him.

Repeat Offender

This isn’t the first time that Quinn has gone out of his way to criticize the Jets or Wilson this offseason.

The former Notre Dame quarterback appeared on CBS Sports HQ on May 17 and predicted the Jets will start the season “1-8 or 0-9”, said he wasn’t a believer in Wilson, and said that Gang Green “will probably go back to the drawing board at the quarterback position in the 2023 NFL draft.”

The 37-year-old originally entered the league as the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2007 NFL draft.

During his seven-year career, Quinn played for seven different NFL organizations including a stop with the Jets.

He signed with the Jets in September of 2013 but only lasted five days. Quinn would rejoin the organization later in the month and was with them through the end of October.

While his time was short with the Jets, you would’ve thought he’d hold a soft spot in his heart for the Gang Green organization in his post-football career as an analyst, but apparently not.

