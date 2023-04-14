Disappointing Jets Draft Bust Signs Deal Hours After Getting Dumped

Well, that didn’t take long.

The New York Jets officially announced the release of punter Braden Mann at 4:15 pm ET on Thursday, April 14.

Adam Schefter of ESPN was even earlier on the news reporting the move at 2:54 pm ET on April 14.

About 24 hours later Field Yates of ESPN shared on Twitter that the Pittsburgh Steelers had claimed Mann “off of waivers” from Gang Green.

The Steelers have claimed P Braden Mann off of waivers from the Jets. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 14, 2023

Wild Jets Trade Rumors Earn Credence After Waiver Claim

A lot of people laughed on social media when Schefter tweeted that the Jets have “had trade discussions with other teams regarding their punter Braden Mann.”

More punter news: the NY Jets have had trade discussions with other teams regarding their punter Braden Mann, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2023

However, Mann getting claimed 24 hours after he was cut sure seems to indicate teams were interested in his services.

Although sometimes trade discussions and a national reporter sharing them can work against you. If a team takes a call regarding a player being traded the other team could get a sense that you plan on moving on from said player.

So in theory they can wait you out and eventually acquire the player without having to give up any draft compensation.

The Jets might have revealed their cards and true intentions when they added veteran punter Thomas Morstead.

On March 17 Morstead teased that he was returning to the green and white.

However, the news didn’t become official until April 7 when the Jets announced the move.

Most teams only keep one punter on the roster and the initial signing seemed to spell the end for Mann in New York.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.