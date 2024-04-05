Jets New Uniform, Brand Reveal Date Leaked: Report

We now know when the dawn of a new era will begin for the New York Jets.

Andrew Lind of SportsLogos.Net revealed that the Jets “will unveil their new green home and black alternate uniforms on April 15 after making their ‘Legacy’ throwback uniforms their permanent road look this offseason.”

In addition to the date of the release being revealed, Lind also confirmed a change to the official logo for the green and white.

“The sources also indicated the retro logo will once again become New York’s primary logo, just as it was from 1978-97. That change was leaked after New Era unveiled the hats for the 2024 NFL Draft last month,” he revealed.

🚨 JETS JERSEY/BRAND NEWS 🚨 April 15 will be the date that the #Jets unveil the new green home & black alternate uniforms, per @sportslogosnet! We had a strong indication of this but also confirmed that the "retro logo will once again become New York's primary logo as it was… https://t.co/eDEHg7vhfc pic.twitter.com/7LqKllxRnD — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 5, 2024

New Jets Era Will Honor the Past

Back on March 25, Fanatics accidentally leaked the Jets draft hat on the team shop. They ultimately removed it from the site, but before it was uSTADIUM took a screenshot and posted it on X previously Twitter.

The Jets and the Houston Texans are the only two NFL teams that don’t have their 2024 draft merch for sale. Both teams are changing their uniforms and brands.

On July 24, 2023, the green and white introduced the “Legacy White Uniform.” New York wore them for two games this past season in Week 1 and Week 4.

They were such a hit on social media that the fan buzz influenced the Jets ownership to adopt them as a permanent fixture moving forward.

In addition to the road white uniforms, the Jets will be adding a green home jersey and a black alternate jersey for special occasions.

A New Safety Option Emerges for the Jets Ahead of the NFL Draft

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that the team isn’t done adding pieces to the safety roster.

One path the green and white could go down to fill it is in April’s draft.

“This kid out of Utah, Cole Bishop, I’m crazy about him. When he ran 4.45 at the NFL Combine I think some more people got crazy about him because I think people liked him a lot but they weren’t sure athletically what he would be,” Charles Davis of the NFL Network explained to senior reporter Eric Allen.

“He [Bishop] is coming out of Utah with some doubts. I just think he cleans up everything in front of him. He plays the game with intelligence. He is around the football where he is supposed to be. [Bishop] was a prime candidate to be around in round four and be there for you. [But] the 4.45 might have pushed him a little [but] we’ll just have to see when the run starts at safety,” Davis said.

The Jets have a pair of picks in the fourth round at No. 111 and No. 134. If Bishop’s performance in Indianapolis boosted his stock, Gang Green might be forced to use the No. 72 overall pick in the third round.

The last time the Jets invested a third-round pick at the safety position was Ashtyn Davis back in 2020. Davis’ rookie contract expired this offseason and he remains a free agent.