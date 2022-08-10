Legendary NFL Star Makes Appearance at Jets Workout

The New York Jets appear to be in scramble mode as they attempt to find an answer at right tackle.

Although it seems they were hosting some other free agent positions at training camp this week.

A Surprise Appearance

Veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall made an appearance during Jets training camp practice on Wednesday, August 10.

He took over the Jets’ social media accounts to announce his arrival which raised a lot of speculation.

Especially when he decided to slap the cleats and gloves on as he caught passes on the sideline.

.@BMarshall now has cleats & gloves on & is catching passes on sideline. #ComebackSZN — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 10, 2022

The first female scout in NFL history, Connie Carberg, recorded a video of Marshall warming up at practice.

The overall sentiment from the beat that covers the team is “still looks like he can play”:

Former #Jets WR @BMarshall is here today. Remember first time I saw him in person I couldn’t believe he played wideout. So physical imposing. Still looks like he can play. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 10, 2022

For a moment, just a moment, Jets fans thought a potential comeback was in the works.

Special guest at Jets practice today: @BMarshall. Looks like he can still play. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 10, 2022

However, it appears the 38-year-old is happily retired and instead was simply visiting camp for his podcast, ‘I Am Athlete’.

Also making an appearance at practice was two of his co-hosts and fellow NFL superstars: Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones and LeSean ‘Shady’ McCoy.

Could This Be the Year?

With Marshall back at Jets training camp, it raised an interesting question, will 2022 finally be the year the drought ends?

It has been six seasons since the green and white have had a 1,000-yard receiver. The last time it happened was during the historic 2015 season when Marshall and veteran Eric Decker both accomplished that feat.

Marshall played for 13 years in the NFL on six different professional squads. Although none of his single seasons was more proficient than 2015 with the green and white:

109 receptions

1,502 receiving yards

14 touchdowns

The first two stats are second best for his career and his touchdown total is the top mark in his storied time in the league.

With the Jets possessing arguably one of their most talented wide receiving corps in history, is this finally the year we witness a 1,000-yard campaign?

Corey Davis was on pace to hit that mark last year which would’ve been a first in his career. Garrett Wilson was the No. 10 overall pick in the draft, but with so many weapons on the offense, it seems hard to predict that big of a target share for him in this offense.

The man that probably has the best shot at it is wide receiver, Elijah Moore.

The former second-round draft choice has been the star of training camp thus far. It hasn’t mattered who is in at quarterback, the former Ole Miss stud has continued to deliver.

While he doesn’t have the prototypical size for the position, Moore just finds ways to get the job done.

Elijah Moore & Brandon Marshall going over routes after practice 🔥#Jets pic.twitter.com/AaQWMi1zMc — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) August 10, 2022

There are really only two legitimate concerns that could stop this from happening.

Injuries are first as Moore struggled to stay healthy last year. If he can play 15+ games, Moore has as good of a chance as anyone.

The other potential pothole in the road is all of the talents on offense. With so many different options it is quite possible that everyone takes away from each other and thus no single player rises to the top.

