Ex-Jets Draft Pick ‘Finalizing’ New Contract With Rival: Report

A former New York Jets draft selection is returning to the AFC East.
Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network shared on Twitter that the Buffalo Bills are “finalizing” a one-year contract with veteran offensive lineman Brandon Shell.
The former South Carolina product originally entered the NFL back in 2016 as the No. 158 overall pick in the fifth round.
Bills Have Been Lurking in Bushes for Ex-Jets Starter
Ryan Talbot of Buffalo Bills News revealed that the team “first showed interest” in the talented offensive lineman back in “mid-March.”
Shell spent the first four years of his career with the Jets.
During that span of time, Shell appeared in 49 games and made 40 starts. He played out his standard four-year rookie contract and then reached unrestricted free agency.
Over the last three years, he has played for the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins.
This past season for the Dolphins, Shell displayed his dominance in the run game. He earned a 75.9 run block grade from Pro Football Focus. That was good enough to be the “13th best run blocker” of any offensive linemen last year, per Kevin Massare.
Shell at a minimum will provide some depth along the Bills offensive line. He will also provide some immediate competition at right tackle.
The projected starter for Buffalo is Spencer Brown at RT, but Shell might have something to say about that before the 2023 season officially arrives.
This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.