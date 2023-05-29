Ex-Jets Draft Pick ‘Finalizing’ New Contract With Rival: Report

A former New York Jets draft selection is returning to the AFC East.

Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network shared on Twitter that the Buffalo Bills are “finalizing” a one-year contract with veteran offensive lineman Brandon Shell.

Bills are finalizing a one-year deal with veteran OT Brandon Shell, per source. Shell has 72 NFL starts including 11 last season for Dolphins. Provides proven depth for Buffalo. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 29, 2023

The former South Carolina product originally entered the NFL back in 2016 as the No. 158 overall pick in the fifth round.

Bills Have Been Lurking in Bushes for Ex-Jets Starter

Ryan Talbot of Buffalo Bills News revealed that the team “first showed interest” in the talented offensive lineman back in “mid-March.”

#Bills are in the process of finalizing a deal with Brandon Shell. Buffalo first showed interest in mid-March. Some solid depth at OT. #BillsMafia https://t.co/jrxkomyAoQ — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) May 29, 2023

Shell spent the first four years of his career with the Jets.

During that span of time, Shell appeared in 49 games and made 40 starts. He played out his standard four-year rookie contract and then reached unrestricted free agency.

Over the last three years, he has played for the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins.

This past season for the Dolphins, Shell displayed his dominance in the run game. He earned a 75.9 run block grade from Pro Football Focus. That was good enough to be the “13th best run blocker” of any offensive linemen last year, per Kevin Massare.

Brandon Shell was the 13th-best run blocker last year, per @PFF. The Bills doing everything they can to have top-end backups for week 1 https://t.co/S0FCGcfThK — Kevin Massare (@KevinMassare) May 29, 2023

Shell at a minimum will provide some depth along the Bills offensive line. He will also provide some immediate competition at right tackle.

The projected starter for Buffalo is Spencer Brown at RT, but Shell might have something to say about that before the 2023 season officially arrives.

The signing of OT Brandon Shell brings in immediate competition at the RT position Someone that will come in and push Spencer Brown for RT Brandon Shell has played most of his career at RT and started 11 games last year for the Dolphins #BillsMafia | @BuiltInBuffalo_ pic.twitter.com/ggEIfnBfNu — Peter DiBiasi (@DibiasiPeter) May 29, 2023

