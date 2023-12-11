Jets’ Breece Hall Sounds off on Massive Controversial Fine

New York Jets running back Breece Hall just took a hit to his NFL paycheck and he isn’t happy about it.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on X previously Twitter, that Hall was fined “$43,709” for “unnecessary roughness” during the Week 13 Atlanta Falcons game.

The league dinged Hall for “lowering the head to initiate contact with Falcons CB A.J. Terrell, who ended up in concussion protocol.”

Hall responded on social media by saying, “I’m supposed to just let him hit me?”

Hall wasn’t done getting things off of his chest. He responded again on social media saying, “I’ll just let him dive at my knees next time I guess? Not like I tore my ACL or anything lol.”

Jets Heap Praise on Hall Following Houston Texans Game

Gang Green started veteran Dalvin Cook to start the Week 14 matchup versus the Texans which raised some eyebrows.

However, head coach Robert Saleh explained the running back usage after the game.

“Breece is dealing with a few things, so we are just being judicious in how we use them, but this is Breece’s team,” Saleh said emphatically. “He is a star running back, but at the same time we are just trying to be smart with him.”

From a purely rushing perspective, Hall has struggled to find his footing this year. Over the last eight games, Hall has rushed for under 51 yards in every single contest. Hall has averaged just 2.55 yards per carry over his last 93 attempts.

Although the former Iowa State product has found other ways to contribute offensively during this rushing rut.

“That dude is an absolute stud. I can’t talk about him enough. I mean the amount of times that I just look at him like hey be ready this one is coming to ya, hey watch out on this right side I’m going to give it to you quick here if this isn’t there,” quarterback Zach Wilson explained to the media.

“He does an unbelievable job of understanding what we’re trying to do back there. What a great safety valve right? You get it to him at two or three yards and he will take it for 40.”

Hall Is on a Historic Jets Pace as a Receiver

To be blunt, the rushing numbers haven’t been very efficient this season for Hall.

That could be attributed to a revolving door on the offensive line, Hall recovering from a torn ACL, and musical chairs at the quarterback position.

Despite those obstacles, Hall has taken a dramatic step as a receiving threat out of the backfield.

Last season he caught 19 receptions across the first seven games of the season. In 2023, Hall has hauled in 52 balls across 13 games.

Hall is on pace to catch 68 receptions this year. If that holds, Hall could finish with the fourth-highest catch total of any Jets running back or fullback in a single season in franchise history.

Richie Anderson: 88; 2000 Adrian Murrell: 71; 1995 Curtis Martin: 70; 2000

These are impressive milestone numbers, but Hall is set to be even better in 2024. He will be another year removed from surgery and he should get stability at quarterback with a healthy Aaron Rodgers.