Breece Hall Sounds off on Lackluster Free Agency Start for Jets

Breece Hall let the New York Jets know exactly how he feels about their lack of activity so far in free agency.

“Looking at these O line signings like 🫣🫣🫣🫣,” Hall posted on social media.

At the time of Hall’s post, the Jets hadn’t made a significant or really any addition on the offensive line.

A Flurry of Offensive Line Moves in the NFL

The NFL’s legal tampering period opened on Monday, March 11 at noon and a flurry of activity met it.

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared on X previously Twitter that the Carolina Panthers gave interior offensive lineman Robert Hunt a five-year $100 million contract with over $63 million in guaranteed money.

Schefter also noted that Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Jon Runyan signed a three-year deal for $30 million with $17 million of that “guaranteed at signing.”

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler shared that Lloyd Cushenberry inked a “big deal” with the Tennessee Titans.

The Detroit Lions ended up keeping Graham Glasgow on a three-year $20 million contract that featured $9.5 million in guaranteed moolah.

Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson inked a monster three-year deal for $51 million with $34 million guaranteed.

The Jets need to add at least three starters this offseason. Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown hit the open market as free agents. In addition to those two losses, Gang Green also cut ties with veteran guard Laken Tomlinson.

New York made a bold move by cutting Tomlinson ahead of free agency. That put a lot of additional pressure on the Jets.

The green and white could have carried Tomlinson into free agency as a fallback plan. If they couldn’t make significant upgrades they could have held on. Instead, they cut ties from the get go creating another hole in the trenches to fill.

Top Social Media Reactions to Hall’s Message to the Jets

Heavy’s Mike Obermuller said, “This is embarrassing man, Jets letting every top OL slip by and got your star RB talking about it.”

uSTADIUM interpreted Hall’s message as, “Breece begging his team to add to that OL.”

One social media user responded, “he can’t even hide his disappointment and I don’t blame him. Soon tho Breece…”

