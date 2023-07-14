Jets RB Breece Hall Sends Clear Warning to Rest of the NFL

New York Jets running back Breece Hall seems pretty excited ahead of the 2023 season.

This week Hall did an interview with Michael Yam of NFL Network and during the conversation, he sent a very stern warning to the rest of the league.

“I think with the offense we have right now, I think we have an answer for everything,” Hall said. “If you don’t want to load the box, Aaron [Rodgers] is fine with handing me off the ball all day. If you do, we got the RPOs, we got him to take shots, [and] we have the receivers that are going to make plays for us as well. If the offense is struggling, we have the backbone which is our defense to rely on. We’re excited for that, for sure.”

#Jets RB Breece Hall (@BreeceH) told @Mike_Yam that their offense ‘has an answer for everything’ when asked how dangerous they’re 👀 he said if defenses load the box they got Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12), if you don’t load the box, ‘Aaron is fine handing me the ball all day’… pic.twitter.com/qZj13AJ54c — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 13, 2023

Hall Says He’ll Be Good to Go for Season Opener

The team has been extremely optimistic, both publically and privately, that Hall should be ready to go for the Week 1 matchup versus the Buffalo Bills on September 11 on Monday Night Football.

However, Hall himself has been cautious when asked publically about when he’ll be ready to go.

During his chat with Yam, Hall for the first time this offseason put it into the universe that, “I’ll be ready for the first game.”

Prior to getting injured during the Week 7 road game versus the Denver Broncos, Hall was trending towards being the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

A torn ACL ruled him out for the rest of the season and stopped that dream from potentially becoming a reality.

I was told by Seth Bradley, the director of “One Jets Drive”, on “The Boy Green Show” that a Hall documentary will be released at some point over the next couple of months.

This rare behind-the-scenes look will provide unprecedented access to Hall’s injury, rehab, and recovery. The former Iowa State product agreed to let the cameras and microphones in and Bradley said this is one of the most exciting projects he has ever worked on.

.@sethbrad told @eallenjets that a future Breece Hall (@BreeceH) documentary they’re working on is the ‘one I’m most excited about that we’ve ever done here’ 👀 it’ll provide fans w/ ‘more access’ than they’ve ever seen: rehab & telling his story 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #Jets pic.twitter.com/t1oNCLtbs0 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 30, 2023

The Hype Is Palpable Around Hall-Jets in 2023

Hall didn’t crack the top 10 list of Jeremy Fowler’s ESPN rankings of the best running backs in the NFL.

However, according to Fowler, he did receive multiple top-five votes for the position heading into the 2023 season.

“Multiple voters put Hall in the top five, with one comparing him to a ‘faster, bigger Matt Forte.’ He’s a volume back with big-play ability, fast, big, good in space, and good as a receiver,” an AFC scout said via ESPN. “Just a matter of if he looks healthy.”

HOLY COW!#Jets RB Breece Hall (@BreeceH) received votes from multiple panelists (scouts, coaches, players, & league execs) as a top-5 running back heading into 2023. "Multiple voters put Hall in the top five, with one comparing him to a "faster, bigger Matt Forte." "He's a… pic.twitter.com/wVwghcXzeL — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 14, 2023

Matt Miller of ESPN made a bold prediction on Twitter saying, “Breece Hall and Bijan Robinson are top 5 next year.”

Prediction: Breece Hall and Bijan Robinson are top 5 next year. https://t.co/UA3EfF6gWP — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) July 14, 2023

For Miller’s prediction to become a reality, Hall would have to deliver a strong bounce-back campaign in 2023 with a healthy season.

He has the talent to be one of the best running backs in football, but how he responds to this torn ACL will be key to watch.

If Hall can look like the player he was pre-injury in 2022 then the running back position isn’t as much of a need as some people have made it out to be.