Insider Guarantees Another Jets Free Agent Signing Is Coming

The New York Jets aren’t finished adding veterans to the roster this offseason.

Rich Cimini of ESPN actually guaranteed it would happen during an appearance on “TOJ Talks” with Will Parkinson.

“[The Jets] will sign a veteran running back, you can count on that,’ Cimini told Parkinson. “I’m just not sure when it’ll be.”

‘[The #Jets] will sign a veteran running back, you can count on that,’ Rich Cimini of ESPN told @Willpa11. ‘I’m just not sure when it’ll be.’ Which veteran RB are we adding this offseason to join Breece Hall in the backfield? 🎥 TOJ Talks #TakeFlight LINK:… pic.twitter.com/TyMOuJcWi5 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 13, 2024

The RB Market Has Been Popular in Free Agency

Zack Rosenblatt said it’s “mildly surprising” that the Jets haven’t added a veteran running back to the room already. That patient approach has cost the team because things have “dried up a bit” in that department, per Rosenblatt.

According to Spotrac, 24 running backs have signed contracts since free agency opened in March. I asked NFL draft analyst Russell Brown on my radio show in Syracuse if the surprising surge of running back signings had anything to do with the perception of the draft class in April.

“Absolutely,” Brown told me on Friday, April 12 on “The Manchild Show with Boy Green.” Brown explained to me that this group of RBs lacks star power and it could be a while before we hear the first one come off the board.

“I think the hardest thing I’ve had to do in this draft process is rank these running backs. I have 7 running backs ranked from the 54th player on my board to the 78th player on my board,” Brown said on social media.

The green and white have four running backs listed on the roster: Breece Hall, Israel Abanikanda, Jacques Patrick, and Xazavian Valladay.

Rosenblatt said the Jets being in no rush to add a running back tells you that this is completely “the Breece Hall show.”

He also mentioned that general manager Joe Douglas “is at least going to explore drafting a running back at some point after the first round.”

Top RB Options for the Jets to Consider

On “Boy Green Meets Wudi”, James Wudi and I revealed which veteran running back we would sign on the open market.

Wudi highlighted free agent Kareem Hunt as an ideal fit. He is someone that the Jets have explored via trade in the past. The veteran tailback doesn’t have a ton of tread on the tires and can contribute to the running and passing game.

I went with a less sexy name, but an effective one in Latavius Murray. He has been in the league for a decade, can be a clear backup to Hall, and also brings with him some leadership skills.

I also asked for the pulse of the fans on X previously Twitter to my 17,000+ followers which running back would they sign if they had their druthers.

We received a variety of answers including but not limited to: Boston Scott, JK Dobbins, Rashaad Penny, Ezekiel Elliott, and even Adrian Peterson.

The Jets made a mistake last year giving $7 million to Dalvin Cook. They have been burned in the past for giving big money to guys like Le’Veon Bell. This time around they don’t need a straw to stir the drink, but rather another capable body in the room to eat carries.