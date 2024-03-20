Jets Emerge as Favorites to Land ‘Rare’ Talent After Mike Williams Add

The New York Jets might not be done adding talent to the offensive side of the football.

After inking veteran wideout Mike Williams on a one-year deal, Gang Green emerged as a new betting favorite to land another offensive talent.

Rich Cimini of ESPN noted on social media that, “The Jets are currently favored to take Georgia TE Brock Bowers in the first round, per @ESPNBet. They became the favorites to draft him on Sunday and moved from +125 to +110 after the Mike Williams signing.”

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein called him a “Prolific pass-catching tight end with a rare blend of acceleration, speed, body control, and hands that could breathe new life into a stale NFL offense.”

Jets Have the Ultimate Flexibility on Draft Day

The Jets had several glaring needs on the offensive side of the ball heading into the 2024 offseason. Credit to general manager Joe Douglas who has found a way to solve them all just a week into free agency.

New York already has a new starting five on the offensive line without any help from the upcoming draft. Additionally the green and white made a major splash by adding Williams to the receiving corps.

That provides Gang Green with a sensational 1-2 punch at wide receiver with Williams and Garrett Wilson. You could argue the team also needs a third receiver added to the mix but that could come at a later point during the draft or via a low-cost veteran free agent.

With all of those voids spoken for, the Jets are seemingly playing with house money. The team could go several different directions with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round.

One area of the offense that is adequate but not spectacular is the tight end position. Tyler Conklin has proven to be a viable starter. Jeremy Ruckert has shown flashes in random spurts. The rest of the tight-end room is filled with dart throws and special teamers.

Bowers could bring something unique to the table and provide another pass catcher for Aaron Rodgers.

Popular Draft Analyst Likes Brock Bowers Fit With the Jets

Mel Kiper Jr of ESPN released his third mock draft of the 2024 offseason on Tuesday, March 19. In that column, he predicted that the green and white would select Bowers.

“The Jets have to maximize their window with 40-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That’s what I keep coming back to. So after they were able to sign left tackle Tyron Smith to a one-year deal, who’s the player they could take here to make the most immediate impact? For me, it’s Bowers, a tremendous pass-catching tight end who could elevate the offense and provide a safety blanket for Rodgers,” Kiper explained.

This mock was released before the Jets signed Williams, but Kiper added an editorial note saying his pick wouldn’t change, “Tight end is still a void.”

The risk with a selection like that is the Jets would be playing a dangerous game on the offensive line. While everything looks great on paper, the two starting offensive tackles are both 33 years of age.

If either one were to be compromised by injury the green and white doesn’t have great options to turn to on the bench. Kiper called it a “delicate balance” for the Jets to juggle in terms of competing for now and also considering the future.

“That’s also why I wouldn’t rule out a tackle here; Smith and right tackle Morgan Moses, who the Jets acquired in a trade last week, will be free agents in 2025,” Kiper said. “It’s a tough challenge for Douglas.”