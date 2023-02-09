Jets Reporter Called out for Viral Comments: ‘I’d Be Embarrassed’

New York Jets fans weren’t a fan of a recent article that was published.

ESPN released a 2022 re-draft on Tuesday, February 7 where each NFL nation reporter was responsible for making their team’s selections. For the Jets, Rich Cimini was tasked with making the pick this time around.

With the No. 4 overall pick in the first round of this re-draft, Cimini selected quarterback Brock Purdy. In the original draft, he was the No. 262 overall pick in the seventh round affectionately known as Mr. Irrelevant as the last pick in the class by the San Francisco 49ers.

Fans weren’t happy with this re-draft and they let Cimini know about it on social media.

“If I were a professional, I’d be embarrassed to have this published,” one Twitter user said.

If I were a professional, I’d be embarrassed to have this published pic.twitter.com/Sb9SYVYrOf — Hot Topic Satanist (@DLO87) February 7, 2023

Top Social Media Reactions to Viral Brock Purdy-Jets Selection

A Twitter user said after this selection that the “Brock Purdy mania has officially reached peak lunacy.”

OK, the Brock Purdy mania has officially reached peak lunacy. pic.twitter.com/1app7RlmhK — Play Like A Jet (@Playlikeajet1) February 7, 2023

One Twitter user went as far as to say that someone “needs to lose their job” for making Purdy the No. 4 overall pick in a re-draft article.

Someone needs to lose their job for this pic.twitter.com/74C7b9s2iJ — Daniel Harms🏈 (@InHarmsWay19) February 7, 2023

A Twitter user called this “hot garbage.”

This is hot garbage — SoCalJet (@GGreen3377) February 7, 2023

One Twitter user channeled his inner Ron Burgundy saying he’s not upset he’s actually impressed with the “peak trolling” by Cimini.

I can’t even hate on cimini that’s peak trolling @RichCimini keep it up! — George (@georgeshaman4) February 7, 2023

A Twitter user said the football media is “insanely stupid” for overreacting to the Purdy hype.

the football media is insanely stupid with purdy pic.twitter.com/cwZkx1WQVI — 短気 (Windy) (@windynoeru) February 7, 2023

NFL analyst Will Parkinson said he “liked” the original draft for the Jets way better than the re-draft scenario.

