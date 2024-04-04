Jets Can Screw Bills by Blocking Trade up After Stefon Diggs Move

The Buffalo Bills traded away star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans on Wednesday, April 3.

General manager Brandon Beane told the media following the move that his team isn’t waving the white flag and confidently said they will boast a competitive roster come September.

Following the move, Buffalo is hovering around $3 million in cap space according to Beane. That limits the Bills’ replacement options for Diggs.

Seth Walder of ESPN floated out the idea that Buffalo could make a massive trade-up in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

“The Chicago Bears, for instance, are at No. 9 overall and could be tempted to trade back after using the first-overall selection on a quarterback. Getting to that spot would allow Buffalo a shot at WR3 in this class — likely Washington’s Rome Odunze — but it would be costly,” Walder explained.

Interestingly that trade-up would put the Bills directly in front of the New York Jets who hold the No. 10 overall pick. Gang Green could box out Buffalo by trading up themselves to ensure they get the final receiver of the big three instead of letting him fall to the Bills.

A Trade up Would Be an Exorbitant Price

Play

The Bills hold the No. 28 overall pick in the first round. To trade up to the No. 9 overall pick would prove costly.

According to the NFL draft value chart, Buffalo’s first-round draft choice is worth 660 points. While Chicago’s selection at No. 9 is worth 1,350 points.

That is a differential of 690 points which is the equivalent of a late first-round pick.

In other words, it would cost Buffalo at minimum their first and second-round choices in 2024 plus a first in 2025. That would put them in the right ballpark regarding a fair offer according to the chart.

However, there could prove to be competition for that selection which would increase the price to move up.

Jeremy White explained on social media that the Bills’ first-rounder in 2025 is “in play” to help the team “move up big” in April’s draft.

Another social media user explained that the Diggs return package (a 2025 second-rounder) changes expectations for the upcoming draft, “Beane will be wheeling and dealing.”

WGR550 radio host Nate Geary said, “Rome Odunze, YOU’RE A BUFFALO BILL!”

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on X previously Twitter that Odunze is “a likely top 10 pick and one of the Draft’s best WRs.”

Jets Should Remain in the Power Position This Offseason

The green and white were a major winner in the Diggs-Bills trade. Buffalo got worse which is good for business.

However, the Bills are going to try and fill the wide receiver void this offseason. The most likely way Buffalo will do it is via the draft.

Instead of letting Buffalo trade up and get a good receiver, the Jets should trade up themselves. If New York did that they would be getting another dynamic receiver and simultaneously screwing over a division rival making sure they don’t get him.

That’s the ultimate win-win scenario.

Plus the Jets trading up from let’s say pick No. 10 to pick No. 9 or No. 8 is incredibly reasonable. That is only a 50-100 point difference on the NFL draft value chart.

That equates to the value of a mid-fourth rounder to a bottom-tier third rounder. The Jets have the ammunition to easily pull off a trade of that magnitude.