Jets Denied Prime Time Game by CBS: ‘That’s Stupid’

Back in May when the 2022 NFL schedule was released the New York Jets received only one prime-time game.

A Week 16 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars against a former No. 1 overall pick in Trevor Lawrence. However, there was always the possibility that a future game could be flexed if they played better than people expected.

The Jets Get Blocked by CBS

With the Jets at 7-4 and in the thick of the AFC playoff race, they have played above expectations.

That opened the door for their upcoming Week 14 rematch with the Buffalo Bills to be flexed from its 1:00 pm timeslot to Sunday Night Football.

However, according to Connor Hughes of SNY, CBS decided to “protect” the game which prevented it from being flexed.

#Jets – #Bills was protected by CBS. That’s why it wasn’t flexed. Quite the sign of how things have changed for #NYJ. Wanted by two networks. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 30, 2022

It is a complicated formula but networks are allowed to block games from being flexed. In other words, NBC for instance can’t just cherry-pick the best matchup on a week-to-week basis for a flex opportunity.

One fan said, “they can protect games? That’s stupid.”

They can protect games? That’s stupid. — Caleb Zecher (@Ca_Zecher11) November 30, 2022

Since they couldn’t get the Jets-Bills rematch, NBC opted for a different AFC clash.

The NFL flexed the Miami Dolphins versus the Los Angeles Chargers matchup on Sunday, December 11. That replaces the originally scheduled Kansas City Chiefs versus Denver Broncos matchup.

The NFL has flexed Dolphins-Chargers into the primetime slate on Sunday, December 11 Chiefs vs. Broncos was originally scheduled for that time pic.twitter.com/KHiRmgo8ec — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2022

NFL Schedule Makers Don’t Help Jets Out

Peter King of NBC pointed out an odd scheduling quirk that is going against the Jets over the next two weeks.

“I think this little quirk of the schedule would bug me if I’m the Jets. New York plays regular-rest road games at Minnesota and at Buffalo the next two Sundays. The Vikings have 10 days between their Thanksgiving game and the game with the Jets. The Bills have 10 days between their Thursday game (this week) and their Dec. 11 games with the Jets. Once, okay. Twice? In a row? The Jets are playing not only better teams but significantly more rested teams.”

.@peter_king pointed out scheduling quirk against #Jets: "It would bug me. NY plays regular-rest road games #SKOL + #BillsMafia next 2 Sundays. #Vikings & #Bills have 10 days rest. Once, okay. Twice? In a row? NYJ is playing not only better teams but more rested teams." — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 29, 2022

So not only are the Jets playing two of the best teams in the NFL over the next two weeks in the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills. They’re playing them on additional rest.

This isn’t the first time the Jets have dealt with this sort of thing before.

In back-to-back weeks earlier this season, the Jets played a pair of opponents who had 10-day rest heading into their game.

The Jets traveled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 who played on Thursday Night Football the week prior.

Gang Green also hosted the Miami Dolphins the next week at MetLife Stadium, who also previously played on Thursday Night Football.

The good news is the Jets overcame that obstacle and won both of those contests. So Gang Green knows they can do it, they’ll just have to find a way to do it again.