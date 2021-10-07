Latest on Falcons Star Calvin Ridley Creates Unique Situation for Jets

The New York Jets have been extremely unlucky with their injuries during the 2021 calendar.

Both sides of the ball have been at risk with Mekhi Becton going down, Carl Lawson disappearing, and so many more having fallen by the wayside.

Now it seems like the pendulum is finally swinging in the other direction. After watching the Tennessee Titans deal with a slew of injuries in Week 4 with AJ Brown and Julio Jones unable to suit up, it appears the Jets are getting lucky once again.

Well That Worked Out

One of the biggest surprises of the Jets season through the first month has been the stellar play of their young and inexperienced cornerback group.

A lot of us assumed that with that level of unknown that they’d get shredded by some of the offenses early on, but it has been quite the opposite.

The group, despite its perceived flaws, has absolutely excelled so far this season.

The Jets’ cornerback group is the only one in the entire National Football League that hasn’t allowed a touchdown pass through the first four weeks of play, per Jets X-Factor.

We thought they would be tested to another degree in Weeks 4 and 5, but it doesn’t seem like that’ll be the case.

This past week they received a get out of jail free card with Jones and Brown down due to hamstring injuries. Now, this week they’ll be facing off against a talented Atlanta Falcons group that’ll be without one of their brightest stars.

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared that Calvin Ridley would not be making the trip to London “due to a personal matter” and is now out of commission for the game on Sunday vs the Jets.

The former Alabama star is in the midst of his fourth professional season and has been a standout since day one.

Over the first three years of his career, Ridley has scored 26 touchdowns and posted over 3,000 receiving yards with 217 receptions.

He is a dynamic playmaker that can change the outcome of a game with just a single play.

Adding Insult to Injury

They often say when it rains, it pours.

That is certainly the case with the Falcons issues at wide receiver. Shortly after finding out, Ridley would be unable to play in this game, we learned that he wouldn’t be the only weapon out for the Falcons.

Schefter also shared that Atlanta would be without the services of Russell Gage who did not travel with the team to London due to an ankle injury.

With the dirty birds’ top two wideouts out of action, they’ll now turn to Olamide Zaccheaus and Tajae Sharpe.

Both are solid, but unspectacular fill-ins for players that have much higher ceilings.

This is a great opportunity for the Jets to win two games in a row and match their entire win total from 2020 through the first five weeks of this season.

