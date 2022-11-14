Jets Urged to Bench Ex-First Round Pick Ahead of Patriots Rematch

The New York Jets should be refreshed and reenergized following their perfectly placed bye week.

With the final eight games in front of Gang Green, it will now be an epic race to the finish. Our two experts Paul ‘Boy Green’ Esden and Michael Obermuller are more than ready to set the stage for the epic Jets-New England Patriots rematch.

A Former First Rounder Should Be Benched by Jets

1. What’s the No. 1 change you’re hoping to see from the Jets out of the bye week?

MO:

I’d like to see offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur utilize Elijah Moore again like he used to.

The former second-round talent has done his time and now I think it’s on the coaching staff to bury the hatchet and field their best roster on Sundays. There was a rumor floating around that the Jets might scratch Moore instead of Jeff Smith if Corey Davis returns from injury and I think that would be a huge mistake.

Just look at how Kadarius Toney is thriving with the Chiefs after two games! The Giants traded him away for peanuts out of principle and while I respect that mentality, I’d rather see the Jets reconcile with Moore and have him help this team make the playoffs.

If they scratch him after publicly supporting him, that might be the end of the relationship.

Boy Green:

The Moore take isn’t a bad one because he has the potential to help take this offense to another level. The Jets are 6-3 on the year and Moore has been a relative non-factor for 99 percent of that.

If you would’ve told me that before the year I’m not sure if I would have believed you. This is a special player and it’s time to figure it out.

One other thing I would like to see coming out of the bye week is a similar progression from Zach Wilson. 2021 can be described as a tale of two halves: pre-injury and post-injury for Wilson.

Now this year I want pre-bye and post-bye Wilson. A passer who is willing to take the layups in front of him, but also at the ready to strike when the defense allows greater opportunity. The ceiling of this Jets team will be determined by the quarterback because the floor is high based on excellent defense, strong special teams, and a capable running game.

2. The pressure is now on, with a win against the New England Patriots the Jets would surge into first place in the AFC East. If you had to pick one player that has to step up to make that happen, who would it be and why?

MO:

Zach Wilson, of course. Like most fans, I’m sick of debating whether or not our quarterback is the guy.

A win over Bill Belichick in New England might finally settle the debate, especially if Wilson comes out and leads the Jets to victory.

I’ll take any sort of win but if we’re talking dream scenarios, I want a confident Wilson dazzling the NFL community. Let’s embarrass Belichick for a change and let’s have our QB conquer his demons and blow the doors off this Patriots’ defense.

Boy Green:

This is another one that you could easily go to Wilson and I can’t blame anyone for that answer. However, the name I’m going to bring up is Carl Lawson.

He has had a really solid season to date with four sacks, a forced fumble, and 16 quarterback hits. However, we haven’t seen the dominant take over a game pass rusher that we saw last offseason.

We have seen it from Quinnen Williams, if Lawson can go off in a similar way this defense can reach a new ceiling.

3. Is there someone on the Jets roster who deserves to be benched coming out of the bye? If so: who and why?

MO:

I’m not sure anyone currently deserves to be benched but I’d love to see Max Mitchell or George Fant return so that the Jets don’t have to rely on Cedric Ogbuehi at right tackle.

The journeyman fill-in played better against Buffalo but he’s been shaky overall. With flashbacks fresh in my mind of Matt Judon taking out Wilson’s knee in New England last year, I want this offensive line to lock it down on the edges.

The Pats have terrorized Wilson at MetLife and nobody wants to witness that again after the past two seasons.

Boy Green:

I’ll say it MO, Ogbuehi needs to be benched. I get it he’s a former first-round talent and has helped out in a pinch, but his play hasn’t been good enough.

The Jets need Mitchell or Fant to return this week and I expect one of them to do so. Even if either is unable, the Jets have to find a different solution to their right tackle woes. There was a reason that Cedric Ogbuehi was on the Houston Texans practice squad and not their 53-man roster, he wasn’t good enough.

Any team that wanted him could have signed him but they didn’t. Ogbuehi needs to be holding a clipboard not tasked with protecting a young quarterback.

Preparations for the Patriots Rematch

4. What’s the biggest weakness on this Jets team currently?

MO:

The passing attack, and that’s not all on the quarterback. Yes, Wilson has to improve as a passer but this O-line also has to get better in pass protection and LaFleur has to find ways to get all of his weapons involved.

Collectively, the Jets seem to run the ball much better as a unit than they pass it, and eventually, they have to change. If it does, this team becomes a really scary contender.

Boy Green:

This is a really interesting question.

I would say the depth and that is probably a weird answer to hear based on how the team has responded to a rash of injuries. However, it’s fair to wonder how many more hits this team can take.

From losing their top running back, top offensive lineman, they’ve missed their top wideout for weeks, I mean when is enough, enough?

It is a major credit to both general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh that they have figured everything out this year. Past Jets teams would have folded like a used lawn chair with some of the injuries this current team has dealt with.

Hopefully, they start getting some of these guys back soon that are eligible to come back because the Jets are going to need them for the stretch run.

5. We’re both 6-3 on the season in our weekly predictions: who wins the rematch between the Jets and Patriots?

MO:

My gut told me to pick the Pats over the Jets at MetLife and I was right. This time, my gut is saying that the Jets respond and finally return the favor to snap the losing streak against New England.

They’ve been road warriors all season and it almost feels like Wilson prefers being away from New York sometimes. He was playing decently at Foxborough before his injury last year and I think he plays better during the encore in 2022.

I also think this defense comes out hungry and forces a couple of turnovers on Mac Jones, who’s been pedestrian this year. Give me the Jets with first place in the East on the line, 26-16.

Boy Green:

The Jets organization from the top to the bottom believes they let one slip away at MetLife Stadium in the first matchup between these two teams. The theme from everyone was emotional, but now it’s time for a business trip.

Gang Green is undefeated on the road this season and on Sunday they have their biggest game of the year. If they win the Jets will hold first place in the AFC East after the first 11 weeks of the season. However, if they lose the Jets could plummet to the bottom of the division.

This game is an opportunity to quell the demons of the past and announce to the NFL that this is a new era of Jets football.

Bluntly I think the Jets are a better team and a more talented one than the Patriots. This is a chance to flex their muscles and I believe they do so winning 34-18.